My Little Pony: Make Your Mark season 4 on Netflix - Release date, air time, and more details

Season 4 of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will be released on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023, at 3:01 am. The animated comedy series is part of Hasbro's My Little Pony toy line's fifth generation of shows. It is also concisely known as G5. Season 1 of the series consisted of just one 44-minute episode, while season 2 had eight episodes. Season 3 had only an episode, and so will season 4.

The show stars Jenna Warren as Sunny Starscout, J.J. Gerber as Hitch Trailblazer, Ana Sani as Izzy Moonbow, AJ Bridel as Pipp Petals, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Zephyrina "Zipp" Storm, Rob Tinkler as Sparky Sparkeroni, Athena Karkanis as Opaline, and Bahia Watson as Misty.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark season 4 on Netflix: Trailer and other details revealed

Netflix's My Little Pony: Make Your Mark is a sequel to My Little Pony: A New Generation, which was released two years ago in 2021. The series showcases the adventures of five ponies called Izzy Moonbow, Sunny Starscout, Hitch Trailblazer, Zipp Storm, and Pipp Petals. They embark on a journey across the magical land of Equestria.

Here is a clip from the upcoming season of the show:

The official synopsis of season 4, according to Netflix, reads,

"The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies' Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!"

Opaline, an evil alicorn (a mythical creature with features of both a pegasus and a unicorn), sets sight on our adorable ponies. Her plan is to steal their Cutie Marks in order to become the strongest Alicorn in Equestria.

Only Mane 5 can stop her from doing so, but they need to act fast because Opaline is clever and swift in her ways.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the pony Zipp Storm, revealed how she was a fan of the My Little Pony toys during her childhood and that she still owns the collection.

The actress said:

"I was a fan of My Little Pony when I was a kid and I remember having all the different dolls. I’m pretty sure I still do have all of them in a trunk because I’m not gonna get rid of them. Why would I? Clearly, as we discussed, it’s a timeless choice."

She further stated:

"But I loved all the different colors and different designs of the characters. I was a Rainbow Dash gal. I love Rainbow Dash, for sure. We love a good rainbow. So, it was a dream to be a part of My Little Pony as one of the main characters. It’s wild."

When asked how she bagged the role, she revealed that her agent was aware that she loved animation.

"Truly, it was just my agent getting the audition because my agent knows I love animation. As soon as I saw that it was My Little Pony, I was like, “Oh my gosh, yes. I definitely wanna audition for this. I wanna try my best. Let’s go."

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark synopsis

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark was developed by Gillian Berrow and directed by Will Lau,

According to Rotten Tomatoes, its synopsis reads,

"Pony magic is everywhere in Equestria; friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp, and Hitch lead the way to adventure."

Executive producers of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark are Olivier Dumont, Randi Yaffa, and Cort Lane.

