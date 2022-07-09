My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 Episode 1: Fans laud the HGTV show and host David Bromstad in season premiere

HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 aired its first episode on Friday, July 8, featuring interior designer David Bromstad as the host.

In the reality TV show, Bromstad travels across the country to help his newly-rich clients find homes of their choice. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"David Bromstad takes recent lottery winners on over-the-top house hunts for their new dream homes. Whether they win hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions, lucky lottery winners everywhere are jumping headfirst into the real estate market. Will they spend all their winnings on an extravagant mansion or settle for a humble sound investment? Find out what happens when average Americans set out to find their Lottery Dream Homes.”

Viewers were thrilled to see Bromstad return with a new season. Fans lauded the premiere episode and described it as “fun to watch.”

Fans share their opinions on My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 Episode 1

The premiere episode of My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 saw David Bromstad meet single mother Stephanie, who had just won a million dollar lottery.

Stephanie wished to find a beautiful home in Miami where she could raise her three daughters.

Titled Millionaire Mama, the first episode’s synopsis read:

“After raising three girls in a small Miami apartment, a single mom is looking forward to spending her million-dollar win on the home of her dreams. She's hoping for a standalone home, but David knows some gorgeous townhouses that may just change her mind.”

While viewers were not very impressed with the houses the designer showed, they thoroughly enjoyed Bromstad’s wit and remarks.

Here's a look at some fan reactions:

Bethany - Abortion is Healthcare!!! 🌻 🇺🇦 🌻 @BeGraceFul_319



…oh, yeah, and actually be able to afford to purchase a home.



I want to win the lottery just so I can be on My Lottery Dream Home and hang out with David.…oh, yeah, and actually be able to afford to purchase a home.
#MyLotteryDreamHome #MillenialProblems

When will the next episode air?

After helping Stephanie, David Bromstad will travel to Texas for the upcoming episode.

Titled Heartfelt Inspiration, the second episode of My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 will revolve around a couple from Burleson, TX. The pair have struggled for three years to reach a stage where they can move to their dream home.

Bromstad will help them find a place where they can launch their first female-run brewery business.

The official synopsis of Episode 2 reads:

“Three years after facing unbelievable tragedy, a couple is picking up the pieces and moving to a dream home in Burleson, Texas. David is eager to help them find the perfect place so that this inspiring couple can start the area's first female-run brewery.”

My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 Episode 2 is all set to air on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT on HGTV. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for other streaming services like fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, DISH, DirecTV Stream and Philo. The series will also stream on discovery+.

While the episode will premiere next Friday, viewers can re-watch it on July 16 at 12.00 AM ET, July 17 at 12.30 PM AT, July 22 at 9.31 PM ET, July 23 at 12.31 AM ET and July 31 at 6.30 PM ET. Meanwhile, all previous season episodes are available on the HGTV website.

This season, Bromstad will be seen traveling to a lot of places, from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to help clients find their dream home.

