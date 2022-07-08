What time will My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 premiere? Release date, host, and more about HGTV show

HGTV’s reality TV show My Lottery Dream Home returns with a brand new season this week. Hosted by David Bromstad, Season 12 promises to be more entertaining than previous installments.

Season 12 of My Lottery Dream Home is all set to air on HGTV on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. The format of the show is rather unique. Bromstad helps lottery winners find their dream homes.

The official description of My Lottery Dream Home reads:

“David Bromstad takes recent lottery winners on over-the-top house hunts for their new dream homes. Whether they win hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions, lucky lottery winners everywhere are jumping headfirst into the real estate market. Will they spend all their winnings on an extravagant mansion or settle for a humble sound investment? Find out what happens when average Americans set out to find their Lottery Dream Homes.”

The famous interior designer launched his show on HGTV in 2015, and it has been running successfully on the network ever since.

My Lottery Dream Home Episode 1: Where to watch, David Bromstad helps a single mom

David Bromstad has successfully hosted My Lottery Dream Home for 11 seasons. This will be his 12th season, and he will continue to display the utmost wit and charm as he attempts to match his newly-moneyed clients to the best of the best.

Viewers can watch Episode 1 on HGTV as it airs. The episode will be available on HGTV website afterwards. It will also be possible to stream the show on discovery+. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for other TV service providers. Some of the best streaming services include DISH, Philo, Sling, Xfinity, fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Season 12 Episode 1 will see Bromstad helping a Miami-based single mother named Stephanie who won one million dollars on a five dollar scratcher. She wants to spend the money on a beautiful home where she can start her new journey of motherhood.

The synopsis of My Lottery Dream Home Season 12 Episode 1, titled Millionaire Mama, reads:

“After raising three girls in a small Miami apartment, a single mom is looking forward to spending her million-dollar win on the home of her dreams. She's hoping for a standalone home, but David knows some gorgeous townhouses that may just change her mind.”

Produced by Beyond Productions, My Lottery Dream Home’s new season will see the interior designer helping people from Plymouth, Massachusetts, to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to find their dream properties.

More details about host David Bromstad

Born in Cokato, Minnesota, David Bromstad used to dream of becoming a Disney animator. He studied at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, in an effort to make his dream come true.

Unfortunately, he was laid off from Disney. After struggling for a bit, he started his own company, Bromstad Studio, and moved to Miami Beach, Florida. His career took a turn when he participated in HGTV’s competition series Design Star (2006). He won the show, which gave the designer a chance to host his own show on the network. Now, he is a millionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $2 million.

Bromstad is returning with a new season of his show, which will premiere on Friday, July 8, at 9.00 PM on HGTV.

