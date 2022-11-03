Harry Styles' new movie, My Policeman, is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12 AM GMT. The film depicts a complicated love triangle that involves a policeman, a school teacher, and a museum curator.

The movie arrived in select cinemas on October 21, 2022, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film is based on author Bethan Roberts' romantic novel of the same title.

My Policeman on Amazon Prime Video: Plot, trailer, and more details

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for My Policeman on September 7, 2022, and it offers a peek into the complex and intriguing life of protagonist Tom Burgess. The 2-minute trailer clearly establishes the central plot of the film.

Tom Burgess, a policeman, is married to a teacher. However, he is in love with another man, named Patrick, which complicates things. Overall, the trailer has a melancholic tone that fans of tragic romantic dramas would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel which reads:

''A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.''

The description further states:

''Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a deeply emotional love story. The visuals look stunning and give the film a nostalgic and poignant vibe.

The book that the film is based on was published in 2012 and received massive acclaim from critics and readers, with many praising Roberts' expressive style of writing and characterization.

A quick look at My Policeman cast

My Policeman features pop star Harry Styles in the lead role as Tom Burgess. Based on the trailer, Styles looks impressive as he portrays the numerous conflicts that his character faces. Apart from My Policeman, the One Direction singer has appeared in Don't Worry Darling, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, and more.

Starring alongside Harry Styles are David Dawson and Emma Corrin, who look equally brilliant in the trailer. Dawson, in particular, has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Patrick Hazlewood.

The rest of the supporting cast members include Linus Roache, Gina McKee, Kadiff Kirwan, and Rupert Everett. Director Michael Grandage is a prominent stage director who's helmed a number of plays over the years. Apart from the upcoming Harry Styles starrer, Grandage has directed a biopic titled Genius, featuring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Dominic West in key roles.

Don't forget to catch My Policeman on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes