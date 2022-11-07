My Policeman song list explored

Amazon Prime's latest release, My Policeman, recently premiered on the streaming platform on November 4, 2022, bringing in an ensemble cast consisting of Harry Styles, David Dawson, and Emma Corrin, among others. The film, inspired by Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name, tells the story of forbidden love amid the bustling 1950s Brighton. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal."

Like every period piece, music was a vital part of this Michael Grandage film. Needless to say, many 1950s songs were a part of this film's soundtrack. Apart from multiple official songs from artists like Little Richard and Giuseppe Verdi, the film also featured a brilliant original score from British composer Steven Price, who won an Oscar for his work in Gravity (2013).

My Policeman song list: What created the magical soundtrack of the latest Amazon Prime film?

The film followed the homosexual love affair of a policeman with a museum curator in the 1950s when homosexuality was criminalized. Tom Burgess's unassuming wife gets stuck in the crossfire of secrets that threaten to ruin all three of them.

My Policeman featured an expansive list of licensed songs from the 1950s, a turbulent time for music, with a lot of new developments taking place, both sonically and stylistically. My Policeman featured some era-defining songs from the time as well as the ones that captured the vibe of the time with great poise.

Here are all the songs featured in the new Amazon Prime film:

1) Memories Are Made of This by Dean Martin

2) Magic Mirror by The Empires

3) Baby by Little Richard

4) Honey Drop by The 3 Honeydrops

5) I'm Going to Light Get Lit Up (WHEN THE LIGHTS GO UP IN LONDON), covered by Joe Alexander, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, and Harry Styles

6) Lachyrmae, OP. 48 by Benjamin Britten, performed by Judith Busbridge and Chris Ma

7) With All My Heart by Petula Clark

8) La Traviata / Act 3: Addio Al Passato by Giuseppe Verdi, arranged by Julius Steffaro

9) Stormy Weather by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler, performed by Andy Massey

10) Don't Get Around Much Anymore by Acker Bilk and His Paramount Jazz Band

11) La Traviata / Act 1: Libiamo ne' lieti calici (Brindisi) by Giuseppe Verdi, performed by Royal Opera House Orchestra

12) Bewitched, Bothered, And Bewildered by Ella Fitzgerald

13) Gloria in D, R.589 – Rev. Franz Giegling: Gloria in Excelis Deo by Antonio Vivaldi.

Steven Price composed the film's original score, which also blended in these elements with great ease and captured the vibe of the 1950s Brittain. The original melancholic score of My Policeman was released on all leading streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, along with the release of the film.

Price has previously worked on many leading projects like Suicide Squad, Baby Driver, and Last Night In Soho.

My Policeman is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

