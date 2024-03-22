My Sibling's Romance cast: Instagrams, occupation, and all you need to know

On March 1, yet another intriguing reality dating show series, My Sibling's Romance, landed on the internet, exciting netizens with everything it has in store for them. The show, collaboratively created by JBTC and Wavve, has been one of the internet's hottest topics as it reels in viewers with its unique plot that redefines the game of reality dating shows.

My Sibling's Romance is an ongoing series where four pairs of biological brothers and sisters are put together in one house, and each of them embarks on finding their romantic interest as their sibling helps them through the same while acting as each other's emotional support. Given that the internet hasn't seen anything quite like this show, they were naturally motivated to watch it.

With the intriguing plot, the contestants' personalities, and the exciting unfolding of events, the show has effortlessly gained dedicated viewers who only seem to be increasing over time. Recently, the contestants' Instagram IDs, occupations, and other information were revealed, giving fans more insight into the eight people's personalities. The following article will unravel the same.

All you need to know about the Korean reality dating show My Sibling's Romance

My Sibling's Romance premiered on March 1, 2024; to date, four episodes have rolled, promising quality and entertaining content for its viewers. The show, directed by Lee Jin-joo, who also directed the first two seasons of the popular South Korean dating show EXchange, also houses other cast members apart from the main contestants.

There are six panelists or hosts of the show who gather around to comment and react to the events that unfold between the contestants, which aids viewers in better connecting with the show. These six panelists include GOT7's BamBam, Han Hye-jin, Code Kunst, Cho Mi-yeon, Jonathan, and Patricia. On the other hand, here's everything we know about the contestants, including their Instagram IDs, occupations, etc.

Lee Yong-woo (IG: @oloxoor) - Pilot

Lee Ju-yeon (IG: @__jooyeon__) - Product Team at the Jewelry Company ENGBROX

Park Chul-hyun (IG: @culhyun) - Commercial Model

Park Se-seung (IG: _seseung) - Strategy Consultant (currently looking to shift jobs)

Lee Jung-sub (IG: @jsub_0319)- AI Engineer

Park Choa-a (IG: Yet To Be Revealed)- Diet Consultant at Juvis Diet Company

Lee Yoon-ha (IG: @yiiyoonha) - Cellist

Park Jae-hyung (IG: @jayhparkk) - Accountant

The show is expected to roll out ten episodes, and the final episode will be released on May 3. Each two-hour and fifteen-minute episode gets released every Friday through several streaming platforms, including Wavve, Viki, and Kocowa.

Given that My Sibling's Romance brings a new twist to the regular reality dating shows, fans have been particularly intrigued by the show and its intricacies. Many fans expressed that it's unique to witness the process of siblings helping each other with the queries of their love lives and embarking on their romantic interests.

While My Sibling's Romance has already impressed netizens with its first four episodes, they are intrigued to see how the show evolves further.