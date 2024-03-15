Transit Love 3 episode 15 highlights: Dates chosen by exes, Hyewon and Donjin's heartwarming date, and more

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the latest episode of the reality dating show Transit Love 3 was rolled out, exciting fans with the new set of events that unfolded. Transit Love is a reality dating show that kicked off in 2021 and revolves around gathering ex-partners under the same roof.

As they spend time together, the contestants get to decide whether they want to rekindle their past relationship or start a fresh love story with another contestant. Following the enthusiastic response from the viewers, the show kept returning with new seasons and fans have been actively keeping up with the same. Transit Love 3 has not only lived up to its built reputation but the new season has also one-upped itself with unexpected twists, plots, and challenges.

The latest episode brought a lot to the table that netizens couldn't stop talking about. In episode 15, the female contestants were given the opportunity to choose the dates for the exes, spicing things up in the house. Additionally, the new couples of Transit Love 3 also seem to be getting closer by the minute, warming the hearts of the viewers.

Transit Love 3 (EXchange 3) episode 15 highlights

Several events rolled out in the latest episode of Transit Love 3, making fans go through a roller coaster of emotions. One of the main highlights of the episode was when the female contestants were given the task of assigning who their exes should go on dates with. Many netizens found this aspect to be shocking and almost cruel because it would be quite challenging to send one's ex-partner on a date with someone else.

Here are all the dates that the female contestants chose for their exes:

Dahye: Jongeun (with Dongjin)

Seokyung: Jongeun (with Juwon)

Hyewon: Dahye (with Hwihyun)

Yujung: Dahye (with Changjin)

Jongeun: Yujung (with Gwangtae)

Sangjeong: Jongeun (with Minhyung)

While the male contestants got to choose the dates of their exes a few episodes back, fans felt that there was a lot more twist and curiosity built into the female contestants' choices. As fans are thrilled to know how these dates are expected to unfold in the next episode, other intriguing events also unfolded.

Ex-partners Juwon and Seokyung spent much of the episode talking to each other about their relationship and rekindling the memories. They not only apologized for each other's past actions but also expressed the care and love they have for each other. While the conversation failed to come to a conclusive end, the two seemed to be much more comfortable around each other. Fans have also been hoping that the two get back together.

On the other hand, ex-couple Sangjeong and Minhyung seem to be experiencing difficulties. Minhyung recently entered the show and was revealed as Sangjeong's ex. Moreover, it was also stated that the couple broke up only a month before their appearance on Transit Love 3.

This made things hard for the two, in terms of communication. Though fans expressed that the two looked too good together and seemed to work well with each other, their conversations kept hitting dead-ends. Sangjeong not only burst into tears several times but also called the show's producer, requesting if she could drop out of the show.

Among the several strong sailing couples in the house of Transit Love 3, Dongjin and Hyewon have caught viewers' attention. Both contestants seemed to have moved on from their exes and the fans loved their recent date in episode 15.

After a good conversation over dinner, the two took a walk by the beach and even wrote their names on the sand. Given the positive energies the two have been vibrating in recent episodes, fans hope that the two end up together.

On the other hand, fans are also curious how the dates will unfold in the next episode of Transit Love 3.