5 real-life WWE couples who got their own reality TV show

Several real-life couples have shared the WWE locker room over the past few decades. In 2013, WWE and Galaxy Productions launched a reality show, Total Divas, which followed the lives of some WWE couples, including Natalya & Tyson Kidd and Naomi & Jimmy Uso. The show ended in 2019 after nine seasons.

A few other WWE couples have also had their own reality shows. While some of these shows have already ended, others are still running. A new reality series featuring a current WWE couple is even scheduled to air later this month.

Here are five real-life WWE couples who got their own reality TV show.

#5. WWE legend John Cena and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella started dating in 2012. Their life together was one of the central angles of Total Divas. In 2016, the couple starred in another reality show, Total Bellas.

The show aired between October 2016 and January 2021 and followed the lives of The Bella Twins and their partners. The show revealed many details about Nikki and Cena's relationship. However, their breakup in 2018 was probably the most memorable moment of Total Bellas.

In an interview with Health magazine in 2019, Nikki opened up about her public breakup with the 16-time world champion.

"The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided. I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning (...) [He] never took one paycheck [for appearing on the show] (...) It was beautiful — he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad — I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore," she said.

Nikki ended her engagement to Cena just one month before their scheduled wedding in May 2018 because he did not want to have children. The Hall of Famer is now engaged to her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. She gave birth to their first child in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020 after dating for nearly a year.

