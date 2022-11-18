N-Dubz UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Recently reunited English pop-rock trio N-Dubz has announced a set of shows set to take place in the UK next year. The music group is currently on their 2022 UK tour, which will conclude on December 6.

N-Dubz consists of band members Dappy, Tulisa, and Fazer. They won four MOBO awards and announced their reunion in May earlier this year with their new single, Charmer. In their formative years, the trio released several hit albums, including Uncle B and Against All Odds, and dominated the UK charts between 2006 and 2011. Following this, they went on a hiatus and worked on their solo projects.

N-Dubz UK Tour 2023 dates, concert venues, and where to buy the tickets

For their 2023 UK tour, the band will headline open-air shows in the UK starting in June next year. The following is the list of their concert dates and venues for their next year's tour:

June 17, 2023 - Isle of Wright Festival, Isle of Wright

July 7, 2023 - Brighton Valley Concert Series, Brighton

July 8, 2023 - Margate Summer Series, Margate

July 9, 2023 - QEII Arena Telford, Telford

July 20, 2023 - Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

July 22, 2023 - Colwyn Bay Stadium CSM, Colwyn Bay

August 11, 2023 - Gunnersbury Park, London

September 8, 2023 - The Bay Series, Cardiff

Tickets for N-Dubz next year’s shows start from £230 and will be available via Live Nation from November 25 at 10 am BST.

N-Dubz UK Tour 2022 Dates

The band will perform on the following dates in the UK, tickets for which are available via Ticketmaster.

November 19 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

November 20 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

November 22 -- Nottingham -- Motorpoint Arena

November 23 -- London -- The O2

November 26 -- Birmingham -- Utilita Arena

November 27 -- Leeds -- First Direct Arena

November 28 -- Cardiff -- Motorpoint Arena

November 29 -- Cardiff -- MP Arena

December 1 -- Liverpool -- M & S Bank Arena

December 2 -- Sheffield -- Utilita Arena

December 3 -- Newcastle -- Utilita Arena

December 4 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

December 6 -- London -- The O2

Violence breaks out at N-Dubz concert during Bournemouth concert

Reportedly, news of some women being assaulted during a recent N-Dubz concert at a Bournemouth concert came forth. The Daily Echo quoted attendee Sammy Leigh-Jackson's statement, who said:

“The venue was aware of a group of 20 girls who had tried to start on lots of different individuals throughout the night. Two of these girls then started on me. My daughter was jumped, then the other half jumped myself. We were both kicked, punched and stamped on. We got separated when I left the venue looking for my daughter and she was inside receiving medical treatment.”

Further adding:

“I was outside looking for my daughter when I was surrounded by these girls. It kicked off a few times and they were fighting with other groups of girls outside. I was then bit by a girl and the security moved me in front of him, where I was then bit by the private security’s dog out of nowhere. I'm now in A&E waiting for a tetanus and blood tests. My phone was also stolen by these girls.”

Another attendee told the publication that the incidents led the band to stop the show. According to a Dorset Police spokesperson, they received a complaint at 8 pm but did not find any victim.

