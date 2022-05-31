N-Dubz UK tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

English pop-rock band N-Dubz have announced an extension to their recently announced Back To The Future Tour UK tour. The trio will kick off their tour in Newcastle on November 7 and will conclude their tour in London on December 6.

N-Dubz will also feature special guests, including Wes Nelson, Russ Millions + A1 & J1, who will join them on tour. The trio will now make stops in Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, and London, in addition to the previously announced venues. The tour will mark N-Dubz's first live show in 11 years.

N-Dubz 2022 UK Tour tickets

While the general sale for the tour began on May 20 and tickets for the N-Dubz tour are available via Ticketmaster, the general sale for the newly added dates will be available starting May 30 at 10.00 AM PT via Ticketmaster.

N-Dubz 2022 UK Tour dates

November 7 -- Newcastle -- Utilita Arena

November 8 -- Glasgow -- OVO Hydro

November 10 -- Nottingham -- Motorpoint Arena

November 11 -- Leeds -- First Direct Arena

November 12 -- Birmingham -- Utilita Arena

November 14 -- Bournemouth -- International Centre

November 15 -- Cardiff -- Motorpoint Arena

November 17 -- London -- The O2

November 18 -- Sheffield -- Utilita Arena

November 19 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

November 20 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

November 22 -- Nottingham -- Motorpoint Arena

November 23 -- London -- The O2

November 26 -- Birmingham -- Utilita Arena

November 27 -- Leeds -- First Direct Arena

November 28 -- Cardiff -- Motorpoint Arena

N-Dubz new 2022 UK Tour dates

N-Dubz @ndubz

n-dubz.co.uk It's your last chance!! 6 more shows on sale at 10am this morning - LETS GO!!!!!! #NDUBZ It's your last chance!! 6 more shows on sale at 10am this morning - LETS GO!!!!!! #NDUBZn-dubz.co.uk https://t.co/QAxafB2S5m

November 29 -- Cardiff -- MP Arena

December 1 -- Liverpool -- M & S Bank Arena

December 2 -- Sheffield -- Utilita Arena

December 3 -- Newcastle -- Utilita Arena

December 4 -- Manchester -- AO Arena

December 6 -- London -- The O2

The band announced their reformation with the single Charmer, released on May 20 following the Back To The Future November tour.

More about the trio

N-Dubz is a trio that consists of band members Dappy, Tulisa, and Fazer. Fazer and Dappy, who have been best friends since childhood, first started rapping together but decided on getting a female voice in the group, inviting Tulisa to the group.

They dominated the UK charts majorly from 2006 to 2011, after which they took a long hiatus. The group announced their reformation in May 2022. Their first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK. N-Dubz hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in collaboration with Tinchy Stryder in 2009.

The trio won a MOBO Award for Best Newcomer in 2007 and the Best UK Act at the MOBO Awards. The trio's third album Love.Live.Life charted at number seven in the UK and became their third successive platinum-selling album.

The trio has also had its fair share of controversy during the hiatus. Dappy released solo work in 2012 with the album Bad Intentions and 2021's Fortune.

He was convicted of possession of a bladed article in a public place in 2017 and was given a suspended prison sentence. The singer had previously served suspended prison sentences in 2013 and 2014 for assault and affray.

Fazer started his production company named Sky's The Limit Entertainment (STL), while Tulisa became a judge on X-Factor from 2011 to 2012. She was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. However, the case was dismissed as the judge believed that the prosecution witness had lied to the court.

