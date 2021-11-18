'Nantucket Noel' full cast list: Sarah Power, Trevor Donovan and others star in Hallmark's Christmas film

What is Christmas without some mush? Nantucket Noel appears to be the perfect holiday film that promises to blend love and grief seamlessly.

Scheduled for release on November 19 as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas programming event, the feature explores a deeper sub plot where the protagonists engage in a temporary tussle over real estate.

Sarah Power's Christina is a toy store owner grappling with her mother's death. As she struggles to move on, Andy (Trevor Donovan) arrives in town with his daughter Wink (Payton Lepinski) hoping to spend the holidays with his father.

The official synopsis for Nantucket Noel reads:

"Christina is dismayed when she learns Andy and his father plan to redevelop the wharf into a new marina. If this happens, she may have to give up the toy store that has such deep personal meaning and is part of her family’s legacy. Christina also discovers she has feelings for Andy but being on opposite sides of the development project could nip their romance in the bud."

Sarah Power as Christina in Nantucket Noel

Most may know her for the role in Hallmark's Good Witch as Abigail Pershing, but Power has landed gigs in some of the wildly popular TV series such as Designated Survivor and Schitt's Creek.

When not working, Power enjoys time off with family, which includes husband Peter Mooney and their daughter. The Nantucket Noel actress now lives outside of Toronto.

Trevor Donovan as Andy

Donovan is Hallmark's poster boy, and Nantucket Noel is not his first holiday film. Previously, the actor has starred in a wide range of Christmas films such as Marry Me at Christmas, Love, Fall & Order and Snow Coming. Viewers may also know him for his portrayal of Teddy Montgomery in 90210.

Donovan has an unusual yet impressive history as an actor. Born in California, he grew up skiing and was part of the United States teen ski team for a brief period. When not acting, he plays the guitar and enjoys singing.

Payton Lepinski as Wink

The canadian actress was only five when she would visit sets and soak up all that filmmaking has to offer.

Lepinski's first gig was Lifetime's Who Killed JonBenet?, a film that shaped her career and helped her land multiple offers. Since 2016, she has starred in Overboard and Katherine Langford's Spontaneous, including a handful of TV movies.

Nantucket Noel is scheduled to air on Hallmark starting 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and also stars:

Daniel Bacon (Jacob) Fiona Vroom (Harriet) Bruce Dawson (Oscar) Heather -Claire Nortey (Mimi) Candice Hunter (Janice) Ava Kelders (Dora) Sophia Johnson (Lauren) Cameron McDonald (Manny) Piper Dacosta (Young Christina) Kharytia Bilash (Abby)

Nantucket Noel is directed by Kirsten Hansen, with Timothy O. Johnson, Maura Dunbar and Stephen Harmaty serving as executive producers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish