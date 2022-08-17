Natasha Henstridge net worth: Species star's fortune explored as she pays tribute to ex-husband Darius Campbell-Danesh

Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge wrote a heartfelt note to her former husband, Darius Campbell-Danesh, a day after the actor's family announced his death. As per the Independent, in a now-deleted Instagram post, the 48-year-old actress shared a series of pictures of the former duo, including one with her kids, to whom Danesh was a stepfather.

The actress shared her post with the caption:

"'I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – only more love' – Mother Theresa. There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam."

In the first picture, Natasha Henstridge can be seen posing with Darius against a sunset. The Daily Mail reports that the other pictures were from the years the couple were together, which also includes a picture from their wedding day.

Henstridge and Danesh were married from 2011 to 2013 after dating for several years.

Natasha Henstridge's net worth explored

Born on August 15, 1974, Natasha Henstridge is a native of Springdale, Canada. She rose to fame after starring in Roger Donaldson's horror sci-fi film, Species, as Sil.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth is estimated to be $7 million. Her successful career as a model and actress contributed to her overall market worth.

Henstridge was a model before she became an actress. She enrolled in a modeling competition called Casablanca Modeling Agency's Look of the Year and bagged second place. After going to Paris to pursue her modeling career, she appeared on Cosmopolitan France before appearing on television ads.

After her breakthrough performance in Species, Henstridge went on to star in several films and television series like Maximum Risk, Homeboys in Outer Space, Species II, Dog Park, The Whole Nine Yards, Jason and the Argonauts, Second Skin, Mostly True Stories, She Spies, Commander in Chief, Deception, Eli Stone, Time Jumper, The Secret Circle, Selfie, House Red, Diggstown, and Charmed, among others.

Natasha and Darius' relationship

Natasha Henstridge and Darius started dating in 2004 and tied the knot after seven years in 2011 at Santa Barbara, California. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they filed for divorce in 2013.

The duo reunited in 2016 but officially ended things in 2018. While talking to Scottish Hearld, Danesh said:

"That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and had a period of six months apart. It was often a long-distance relationship for half of it. That in itself was an amazing experience, but a painful one. When you love someone you want to be with them."

Natasha Henstridge and Darius never had children but the latter was the stepfather to Asher Sky Waite and Tristan River Waite, the actress' children from her relationship with ex-partner Liam Waite.

Prior to Darius and Waite, Henstridge was married to actor Damian Chapa in 1995 but their marriage only lasted for a year.

Darius Campbell-Danesh, the Scottish singer, was found dead on August 11 in his Minnesota apartment. The official death announcement was made by the family, who stated that the singer was "found unresponsive in bed" and "was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office." They further reported that:

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

As of writing, the cause of Darius' death is unknown.

