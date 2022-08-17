What happened to Darius Campbell-Danesh? Tributes pour in as former Pop Idol star dies aged 41

Scottish singer-songwriter Darius Campbell-Danesh passed away on August 11, at the age of 41. He was found unconscious and unresponsive at his apartment in Rochester.

The news of his demise was announced in an official statement by his family, which read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

The statement further added that while local police had ruled out foul play, medical examinations to determine the cause of death were still ongoing.

Darius Campbell-Danesh first shot into fame in 2001, when he appeared on the British talent show, Popstars. A year down the line, he made it to the finals of another similar competition called Pop Idol, where he rejected a record deal from Simon Cowell and joined record producer Steve Lillywhite.

Who was Darius Campbell-Danesh? Exploring his journey in the entertainment industry

Darius Campbell-Danesh was a well-known singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and film producer (Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Campbell-Danesh made his professional debut in a non-singing role in a 1990 production of The Trojans. He also performed at the Covent Garden Royal Opera House.

Following his appearance on reality music talent shows like Popstars and Pop Idol, he released his first single, Colourblind, in July 2002. This was followed by his first album, Dive In, in 2004. Apart from writing all the songs for this album, he also produced one of its tracks, titled Better Than That.

He then released his book, titled Sink or Swim. The book was about the many facets of the music industry and was a Sunday Times sixth bestseller.

Dairius also worked on the War Child charity album with Coldplay and Oasis.

His second album, Live Twice, was released in October 2004 and the title song became one of his most successful singles.

Nicki Chapman @Nicki_Chapman There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh.



A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage



Thoughts are with his family at this sad time There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stageThoughts are with his family at this sad time https://t.co/HaIlEUM11l

He replaced Billy Flynn on Broadway at the age of 25 and portrayed Sky Masterson in the production of Guys and Dolls. He then appeared as Rhett Butler in Sir Trevor Nunn’s musical adaptation of Gone with the Wind in 2008.

In 2010, Darius emerged as the winner of the talent show Popstar to Operastar. That same year, he appeared made his opera debut with Carmen and featured in The History of the Big Bands tour.

In July 2013, he was cast for the lead role in From Here to Eternity the Musical. Two years later, in 2015, he starred in Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Darius Campbell-Danesh was a well-known name in the entertainment industry. On hearing about his untimely demise, people took to Twitter to pen down condolences:

Jack Walker @JackTheFact29 #RIP 41 is just way too young! As a kid who witnessed the birth of British reality TV we know today... I loved Darius Campbell Danesh and his unique talent. "Colourblind" "Rushes" "Incredible" & "Girl in the Moon" were all ace songs, cannot believe he's gone! 41 is just way too young! As a kid who witnessed the birth of British reality TV we know today... I loved Darius Campbell Danesh and his unique talent. "Colourblind" "Rushes" "Incredible" & "Girl in the Moon" were all ace songs, cannot believe he's gone! 😭 #RIP

Mark Read @MarkReadMusic Terribly sad news to hear about Darius Campbell Danesh , gone far too soon! I wrote a couple of songs with him years back, and a more charming and charismatic fella you could not meet Condolences to his family & friends Terribly sad news to hear about Darius Campbell Danesh , gone far too soon! I wrote a couple of songs with him years back, and a more charming and charismatic fella you could not meet Condolences to his family & friends 😔 💞

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Pete Waterman tells us how he thinks Darius Campbell Danesh will be remembered after the 'Colourblind' hitmaker has died at the age of 41.



@PeteWatermanOBE | @jkyleofficial | @TalkTV | #Darius "The guy that sang 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' - and changed television."Pete Waterman tells us how he thinks Darius Campbell Danesh will be remembered after the 'Colourblind' hitmaker has died at the age of 41. "The guy that sang 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' - and changed television."Pete Waterman tells us how he thinks Darius Campbell Danesh will be remembered after the 'Colourblind' hitmaker has died at the age of 41.@PeteWatermanOBE | @jkyleofficial | @TalkTV | #Darius https://t.co/GqlIIg2Vjv

@OfficialTracieBennett @OfficialTracieB





youtu.be/8B7sedjZfxc R.I.P. Darius Danesh Such sad news. Condolences to all his family at this terrible time. Always tragic but when they are young it seems worse somehow. R.I.P. Darius Danesh Such sad news. Condolences to all his family at this terrible time. Always tragic but when they are young it seems worse somehow. 🙏😰youtu.be/8B7sedjZfxc

Theatre Fan @ShaunTossell R.I.P. DARIUS CAMPBELL-DANESH (1980 - 2022)



How very sad, gone far too soon X x x R.I.P. DARIUS CAMPBELL-DANESH (1980 - 2022)How very sad, gone far too soonX x x ⭐ R.I.P. DARIUS CAMPBELL-DANESH (1980 - 2022) ⭐How very sad, gone far too soon 💔 X x x https://t.co/aok70bBFUM

thelostgirl @Thelostgirl74 #colourblind Number 1 in the uk charts 20 years ago today and back at number 1 in the iTunes Charts today! So so sad #Darius RIP Darius Campbell Danesh Number 1 in the uk charts 20 years ago today and back at number 1 in the iTunes Charts today! So so sad 😞 #colourblind #Darius RIP Darius Campbell Danesh 💔 https://t.co/lstHusI7hX

Nancy Thornton @NancyThornton01 Very sad to hear that the Pop Idol and Theatre Star Darius Campbell Danesh has died, another great talent has sadly left us. RIP Darius Very sad to hear that the Pop Idol and Theatre Star Darius Campbell Danesh has died, another great talent has sadly left us. RIP Darius 😒

Sophie Bowns ✍🏻 @Sophie_Bowns I’m so sad to hear about Darius Campbell Danesh. My Grannie used to live on the same street as his Grandparents in Renfrew. He was such a talented and lovely guy, and I wish that I could’ve met him. He was only 41. My heart hurts. I’m so sad to hear about Darius Campbell Danesh. My Grannie used to live on the same street as his Grandparents in Renfrew. He was such a talented and lovely guy, and I wish that I could’ve met him. He was only 41. My heart hurts. 😢💔

Officer Karen @kazbaa Absolutely horrible, heartbreaking news that Darius Campbell Danesh has died at such a young age. Thinking of his family who will be devastated at this sudden loss. Absolutely horrible, heartbreaking news that Darius Campbell Danesh has died at such a young age. Thinking of his family who will be devastated at this sudden loss.

Heather @starryeyes89 Saddened by the news today. One of my favourite artists of all time. Darius Campbell Danesh RIP. You will forever hold a place in my heart and showed me what music was. I thank you for being amazing everytime i got to meet you too <3 #dariusdanesh Saddened by the news today. One of my favourite artists of all time. Darius Campbell Danesh RIP. You will forever hold a place in my heart and showed me what music was. I thank you for being amazing everytime i got to meet you too <3 #dariusdanesh https://t.co/LdhPqq99Pg

Darius is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown.

He tied the knot with actress Natasha Henstridge in February 2011 and they separated in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal