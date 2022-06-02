National Donut Day 2022: Which restaurant chains are offering freebies? Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons and more deals revealed

National Donut Day, celebrated on June 3 this year, is just around the corner. The holiday is being celebrated with much pomp and vigor across several of the nation's leading donut chains.

National Donut Day was first created by the Salvation Army in 1938 as a way of honoring those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Nearly a century later, it holds a more light-hearted connotation of cashing in on good deals.

How to avail all the National Donut Day deals

1) Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' is giving away a free donut with every drink purchase (Image via Dunkin')

In celebration of the holiday, Dunkin' is handing out free donuts from its 'Classic' selection to its patrons. The offer allows customers to grab any classic donut of their choice for free upon purchase of any drink from their menu. To avail the freebie, customers can stop by at any of the chain's participating stores on June 3.

2) Krispy Kreme

If you want to snag a freebie without a mandated purchase, then Krispy Kreme has got you covered. The chain has two deals for National Donut Day — the first one offers patrons any one free donut of their choice. The second deal is a classic Buy One, Get One Free deal that gives away an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 with the purchase of any regular dozen or 16 minis.

3) Tim Hortons

The Canadian chain has special offers in store exclusively for the Tim Hortons Rewards Members. From May 30-June 5, Tims Rewards members will receive a free donut along with their next purchase upon buying a donut on their app or website.

4) 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

7-Eleven also has a Buy One, Get One Free donut deal exclusively for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members this National Donut Day. Members of the rewards program will get their second donut for free at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores (all owned by the same parent company) from June 3-5, only in-store.

5) Duck Donuts

The Pennsylvania-based chain is giving away a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut this Friday. The brand is also hosting a sweepstakes event from June 3-5 with a prize of a free dozen for five lucky winners. To enter the contest, users need to submit their "most delicious donut shot" and tag the brand. More details are available on the chain's Instagram.

6) Shipley Donuts

Shipley is giving away a free signature glazed donut with any purchase to all their guests. The offer is only valid in-store from 5.00 am to 12 noon on National Donut Day, June 3, while supplies last, so interested customers are advised to rush before the freshly made goodies sell out.

7) Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox is taking a slightly different route with their celebratory offer. The brand is offering a complimentary limited-edition T-shirt along with every purchase of a dozen donuts from any participating Pinbox location.

8) Stan's Donuts and Coffee

The Illinois-based store is commemorating National Donut Day in style, with a week-long celebration on its Instagram. The brand has been hosting a new giveaway every day in the week leading up to June 3. The series will culminate with the offer of a free glazed cake donut without any necessary purchase.

