National Treasure: Edge of History episode 2 review- A good step forward for the globe-trotting series

National Treasure: Edge of History, the series adaptation of the popular film series starring Nicolas Cage, premiered on Disney+ with its first two episodes on December 14, 2022. The primary part of the series hinted that it is aimed at a younger audience, following in the footsteps of Young-Adult novels, which deal with similar kinds of themes.

While the first episode was more focused on character introductions, the second episode gave more avenues for viewers to focus on the plot and pace of the new National Treasure spinoff. The second episode may suffer slightly from convenient plot devices, which was also an issue with the films, but it does manage to gain some significant pace, making it a lot more interesting in the process.

Titled Treasure Map, the synopsis for the second episode reads:

"With their friend kidnapped by a rival treasure hunter, Jess and her best friend, Tasha, hatch an elaborate plan to get him back, leading to a ransom exchange on a WWII warship, where Jess realizes this treasure hunt is too dangerous to continue. But will all that change when Liam Sadusky lets her in on one of his own family secrets?"

National Treasure: Edge of History season 1, episode 2- And the adventure begins

National Treasure: Edge of History had a great second episode that may delight fans to the fullest. It may not have been a stereotypical follow-up to the classic films, but it has so much that hinted at a great season. First of all, the plot of the second episode was very fast-paced.

Dealing with the kidnapping and the rapid teen wit of the protagonist, Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), the episode was driven towards its goal. The presence of a rival treasure hunter is also a very fun addition, especially when it's Catherine Zeta-Jones. She was easily the standout performer in the second episode. Her slightly evil and mainly committed portrayal of Billie Pearce was meant to grab eyeballs and it did.

Apart from this, the second episode also gave a glimpse into what the season could look like. If this trend continues, this season will be quite spread out across the globe, something that fans are meant to enjoy a lot. It is helped by some really pristine cinematography that may as well make up for the slightly underfunded CGI visible in the frames. But since it's television, there's no big reason to complain.

Another stand-out thing about the second episode was the sound design. Its placement and intensity were extremely well-aligned with the plot, making things much more interesting. The clever sound design and the matching music is arguably one of the better technical parts of the series so far.

The second episode also managed to leave behind enough intrigue for the future while hinting at some big things. Of course, there is a lot, almost too much, left for Jess Valenzuela to explore, and this episode hinted at that quite vividly.

Considering both episodes, this was quite a good start for National Treasure: Edge of History, and hopefully, it manages to hold onto its good qualities in the future.

The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History are now streaming on Disney+.

