Navigating Christmas cast list: Chelsea Hobbs and others star in Hallmark drama

Christmas is approaching, and Navigating Christmas is one of the most anticipated holiday specials from Hallmark. The network releases a series of Christmas-themed films every holiday season, and there are reportedly around 40 films planned for release this year. Many of these are sequels to earlier films, while others are new.

Navigating Christmas is a holiday-themed romantic film that seems like a great watch to cozy up with a festive spirit around you. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Recently divorced Melanie and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner."

Navigating Christmas is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on November 17, 2023. Viewers are excited to see Chelsea Hobbs in her first Hallmark Christmas special, while they will see the return of Stephen Huszar, who is no stranger to Hallmark movies.

Cast List of Navigating Christmas

1) Chelsea Hobbs as Melanie

Chelsea Hobbs is a Canadian actress from Vancouver. In Navigating Christmas, Chelsea plays the role of a recently divorced mother to a teenage son. They visit a remote island on Christmas, and she connects with the attractive owner of a lighthouse.

Hobbs was a child actor and has worked in over 80 advertisement films. Her first major break came when she co-starred in the classic Hallmark miniseries Snow Queen with Bridget Fonda. She then starred in FOX's Save the Last Dance and gained recognition in Hollywood over the years by appearing in several TV films and making cameos on popular series.

The late Heath Ledger and Chelsea had the good fortune to collaborate on the Sony Pictures feature film Lords of Dogtown, which has gained cult classic status.

2) Stephen Huszar as Peter

Stephen Huszar is a Canadian actor who debuted on-screen with the 2004 film The Cradle Will Fall. In Navigating Christmas, he plays the role of Peter, a coy but cute owner of a lighthouse, where he meets a recently divorced woman, Melanie.

Stephen Huszar is known for his roles in television series such as Supernatural, Continuum, The Flash, and Letterkenny. He is well-known on the Hallmark Channel, having starred in A Royal Christmas Crush, Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance, and Undercover Holiday.

3) Everett Andres as Jason

In the upcoming film, 15-year-old Everett Andres plays the role of Jason, the teenage son of a recently divorced mother. Both of them go on vacation on a remote island, where the plot for the film unfolds.

The young actor has already worked with some big names in Hollywood. He collaborated with renowned Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey as a supporting lead in Netflix's Lost Ollie. He also appeared as a guest star in the pilot episode of the Quantum Leap revival, which NBC picked up for prime time. The episode was directed by filmmaker Helen Shaver.

Everett is an athlete too and has placed eighth all round at the Canadian National Championships (Junior) in Men's Gymnastics.

Navigating Christmas - Other cast members

A poster for the upcoming film (image via Hallmark Media)

Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar, and Everett Andres have key roles in the upcoming film. They are supported by actors like:

Bobby Stewart as Earl

Tanja Dixon-Warren as Ruth

Lindsay Gibson as Mayor Katy Cameron

Nahanni Mitchell as Sara

Katherine Haysbert as Claire

Navigating Christmas premiers on Hallmark Movies on Movember 17, 2023.