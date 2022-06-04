NBC Dateline: What are the names of Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell's biological parents?

Born to Jennifer Wright and Mel Langer on August 9, 1996, Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell was only 18 when she was brutally murdered by her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell. Earlier this year, first-degree murder charges were lodged against their adoptive stepfather of Anjelica.

In March 2015, Anjelica mysteriously went missing from her parents' house in Tarrallton, Norfolk. Thus, an investigation was launched to find the missing teenager who had been visiting her parents during her spring break at Longwood University.

Initially, authorities said they didn't suspect foul play in her disappearance, but as the search for innocent Anjelica progressed, they became more concerned regarding her whereabouts and safety. Five weeks later, her body was discovered at an abandoned property in Southampton County, close to the North Carolina border.

Let's explore more about Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell, her early life, and her biological parents ahead of the Dateline episode titled The Jacket premiere on NBC this Friday, June 3, 2022.

About Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell's biological parents

The pastor and Anjelica's family confirmed that Mel Langer is the biological father of the deceased 18-year-old Longwood University freshman. Reports state that for Langer, who is currently a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, his daughter AJ was a distant part of his life until he received the news of her murder.

In an interview with NewsChannel 3, while claiming that his relationship with AJ's mother, Jennifer Wright, fell apart immediately after their daughter's birth, Langer regretfully said:

"I just regret not being part of her life. I guess I didn`t try hard enough."

Langer also revealed that on March 2, 2015, the day of AJ's disappearance, her mother reached out to him via Facebook to know if he had heard from her.

He also said:

"I'm just heartbroken for me and my family is heartbroken because we didn't really get to see her, spend time with her, you know she's gone."

The investigation led the authorities to an abandoned Southampton County property, where they found the teenager's body half-buried, to which Langer responded by saying:

"I'm kind of happy really, put closure on it. Let her rest in peace. Don't have to worry about everyday people talking about her missing and all that."

Although Langer was AJ's biological father, two other men played the same role in her life, indicating that her mother had multiple partners before Anjelica's untimely and tragic death.

Zach Hoffer claimed in the same interview that he was the victim's father for nearly 13 years, following which Wesley Hadsell came into their lives. AJ was Anjelica Hoffer at school until Hadsell legally adopted her at 16.

Anjelica's mother, Jennifer Wright, stuck around throughout until the last day she disappeared from their house. She was also the first person to take the stand during the murder trial against her then-husband, Wesley.

While mentioning the events of the day her daughter disappeared, she revealed that while at work, Hadsell phoned her to arrange for the drop-off and pick-up of his vehicle. But once she got home, AJ and a few of her clothes were gone (her wallet and coat were left behind). She also mentioned a note that said:

"With everything going on, it’s a lot to deal with."

While testifying in court, Wright also mentioned that her ex-husband Zach Hoffer and her daughter were no longer in touch. In response to this, Hoffer also testified in court. He confirmed that his marriage to Jennifer lasted for almost seven years, and AJ was one and a half years old when they first met. Zach claimed that he treated her like his own daughter.

While referring to Hadsell, he told NewsChannel 3:

"I'm not known as her dad. You all know who is known as her dad and of course that hurts."

Dateline's Andrea Canning will report AJ's murder case this Friday, June 3, at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

