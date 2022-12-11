NBC’s Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special release date and air time

Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special will kick off Baking It season 2 this week on NBC. As part of the holiday special, four celebrities will participate in a friendly baking competition to raise money for their favorite charities. Joining the celebrities as hosts will be Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, who will pit their celebrity friends in the cooking competition.

The synopsis of the holiday special reads:

"Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler invite their famous friends to cele-bake the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities."

Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special will air on Monday, December 12, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

All about Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special

The annual baking show is just around the corner and to add a little more festivity to the show is NBC's Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special. As part of the special, four celebrities will go head-to-head to create dishes that will win them bragging rights as well as a sizeable amount to be donated to a charity of their choice.

While their friends won’t be the ones judging their dishes, it’ll be grandmothers who know their way around the kitchen. The hilarious holiday-themed competition will feature seasoned women with decades of cooking experience under their belts.

Hilariously though, Grandma Anne, Gigi Sherri, Nana Harriet, and Bubbe Norma were seen having trouble placing the celebrities in an ET online exclusive clip. Grandma Anne said that she’s never seen Kristen Bell's face in her life before, while Gigi Sherri said that she could not recall her name. Another grandma also terrible with names in Nana Harriet, said Kristin Bell may have starred in a TV show.

Speaking about JB Smoove, grandma Anne said:

"I don’t know who this is, but I like his suit. I like his tie."

Bubbe Norma almost got his initials right while Nana Harriet said,

“He looks like Anthony from work."

Gigi Sherri recognized the upcoming Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special contestant and stated that he was absolutely funny, however, she couldn’t remember his name.

When the grandmothers were shown Nicole Richie’s photo, Anne said that she had no idea who "any of theswaspeople were" but complimented Richie’s eyes. While Harriet could not figure out who the star was, she remembered that Richie shared a connection with Paris Hilton. Norma said:

“It’s someone from Saturday Night Live."

Grandmas were just as clueless about Fred Armisen as they were about the rest of contestants. Anne couldn’t recognize him, but Norma thought he looked familiar. Meanwhile, neither Gigi nor Harriet had any idea who the famous actor was.

The clip further showed the hosts introducing the grandmas to the Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special contestants and the grannies looked very excited.

Each of the contestant’s skills are considered “wide-ranging.” JB Smoove considers himself a “cake architect” and will make a vegan banana pudding cake. Armisen has never baked anything before and on the show and will be seen attempting to make Hallacas using his mother’s recipes. Nichole Richie will make a Sticky Apple Cake for the judges and Kristen Bell will make two dishes - Austrian Schaumreollen and Pickle Soup.

Tune in on December 12, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

