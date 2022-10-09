Who plays Uncle Fester in Netflix's Wednesday? Meet Fred Armisen

A new trailer for the much-anticipated Netflix comedy-horror, Wednesday, recently dropped, revealing several important characters, including Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. The veteran actor appeared in the trailer sporting a new bald and creepy look surprising his niece Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in the woods.

He also seemed to be a key character in helping Wednesday explore the devious Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday is a spinoff for the very popular Addams Family and will also feature the original star Christina Ricci in a surprise role. The series will center around Ortega's Wednesday as her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones), drop her off at the Nevermore academy to help her learn more about her powers.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Kristen Maldonado @kaymaldo We got a new #WednesdayNetflix trailer out of #NYCC that reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and gives us our first look at Christina Ricci in her new role. We got a new #WednesdayNetflix trailer out of #NYCC that reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and gives us our first look at Christina Ricci in her new role. https://t.co/yQAPgCWNaH

Portlandia fame Fred Armisen seems to be the talk of the town after the trailer unveiled his latest look. Read on for more details about Armisen ahead of Wednesday's premiere on November 23, 2022.

Fred Armisen started his career over 30 years ago as a drummer

Fred Armisen has brought on a certain amount of excitement to the series for good reason. With the latest announcement from the show's creative team, along with the trailer release, Armisen has become one of the biggest names on the show's list.

Armisen is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician, who started his career over three decades ago as a drummer. Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, he moved to New York as a baby with his family. Armisen attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan but dropped out to pursue a career in Rock music. Armisen started his music career in 1984 playing drums for a local band.

A couple of years later, he moved to Chicago and played with a band named Trenchmouth. He followed it up with another band, Blue Man Group. While not playing in a band, Armisen's primary interest became television. He described this interest, saying:

"I wanted to be on TV somehow. For some reason, I always thought it would be an indirect route; I didn't know that it would be comedy and Saturday Night Live. I just wanted to do something with performing that would lead me there."

After several notable roles on shows like Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Fred Armisen became a regular member of the cast of Saturday Night Live, effectively launching his career to a new height. After many shows and films like The Rocker, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Parks and Recreation, he starred in the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award.

In the meantime, Fred Armisen has also co-produced and executive-produced many shows in the mainstream media.

His role in Netflix's Wednesday is a highly-anticipated one, as he is set to appear as the mysterious and creepy Uncle Fester. Other cast members of the show include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, and Isaac Ordonez among others.

