NCAA YoungBoy: NBA YoungBoy look alike found dead in Union Springs

Social media influencer NCAA YoungBoy, also known as Lil PNut, has passed away. The online sensation was best known for looking quite similar to rapper NBA YoungBoy. ChangeofplanZ Media was the first to announce his death. It has been reported that he was killed.

NCAA YoungBoy used to often upload movies on Facebook. He also uploaded content mimicking NBA YoungBoy. The influencer has amassed a niche but large following online.

Union Springs police confirmed that the influencer was found dead in the woods in his hometown in Union Springs, Alabama. He was found fatally shot during the early hours of the day on January 29.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL 🏾 Man who was known as NBA YoungBoy’s “look alike” body was found in the woods in Union Springs, Alabama RIP to Peanut Man who was known as NBA YoungBoy’s “look alike” body was found in the woods in Union Springs, Alabama RIP to Peanut 🙏🏾 https://t.co/tecKdJrGvX

Tributes pour in follwing NCAA YoungBoy’s death

YouTuber clutch318money uploaded a video today titled- “RIP NCAA YB aka lil Pnut I love you.” He created the video to share his condolences with Lil PNut family. The YouTuber was close friends with the entertainer. He said this in the video from 1:04:

“It’s a real sick feeling but like I’m heartbroken in so many ways because he went back home to Alabama not so long ago and uh he called me a couple days in a row and was asking you know if he could come back to Louisiana.”

The YouTuber revealed that he could not have Lil PNut back at his residence because he was busy with work. He expressed regret and stated that the influencer was like his “little brother.” He added from 1:53:

“We’ll bump heads about stupid stuff and he’ll end up going home and come back you know but just want to let his fans know and his supporters know that he uh passed away.”

.People have shared their tributes on social media. A few tweets read:

Pharoah @KingSolomon027 @SaycheeseDGTL This is perhaps the saddest thing I've read this week, and I've read some pretty sad things this week. @SaycheeseDGTL This is perhaps the saddest thing I've read this week, and I've read some pretty sad things this week. https://t.co/O8gHG7KxAY

Cleyy 🎿 @yournotcleyy @SaycheeseDGTL RIP hope this wasn’t because they thought he was Yb @SaycheeseDGTL RIP hope this wasn’t because they thought he was Yb

Qpac ♿️ @unclegerald20 Him & those Kevin gates YouTube skits be funny… Rest up king 🏽 @SaycheeseDGTL DamnHim & those Kevin gates YouTube skits be funny… Rest up king @SaycheeseDGTL Damn 😞 Him & those Kevin gates YouTube skits be funny… Rest up king 🙏🏽

☄️💫 @SparkW00dz @SaycheeseDGTL he was nothing but positive on social media and trying to put smiles on peoples faces. RIP 🕊🕊 @SaycheeseDGTL he was nothing but positive on social media and trying to put smiles on peoples faces. RIP 🕊🕊

omari @teencyyyanide @SaycheeseDGTL RIP bro was just a kid man :( @SaycheeseDGTL RIP bro was just a kid man :(

Lil PNut's family hasn't released an official statement regarding his death at the time of writing this article.

NBA YoungBoy's residence raided by police

Lil PNut was known for looking similar to NBA YoungBoy. The latter's home was raided on January 5, 2022, by SWAT officers. Carleon Gallien, Roymello Williams and Daryl Brown who were present at the Texas residence, were arrested.

NBA YoungBoy's Texas home gets raided by SWAT team (Image via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The three were reportedly involved in a shooting, which took place in November 2021. They allegedly shot a man multiple times which resulted in "permanent and life-altering injuries."

NBA YoungBoy's mother reportedly resided at the home but was not there at the time of the raid.

It remains uncertain whether NCAA YoungBoy's death has any relationship to NBA YoungBoy's house raid.

