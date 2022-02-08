NCIS: Hawai'i Episode 14: When will the long hiatus end? 

NCIS: Hawai'i season 1 went on a break right after it aired one of its best episodes of the season. The series had an intense double episode, titled "Spies." Part 2 of Spies aired on January 24, 2022. Unfortunately, that is the last time the show was seen on screen before its long hiatus began.

Of course, this is due to the airing of the Winter Olympics, and like most shows, NCIS: Hawai'i pressed a pause button on the airing. Unfortunately, the pause came during such a brilliant time in the series. Hopefully, the pace will remain unaffected after the show resumes.

The question remains, when will the show return? There have been no announcements regarding this from the channel or any of the creators. However, we may have a hint about the next episode's airing date.

Read on to find out.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 1 episode 14 possible release date

It is evident that NCIS: Hawai'i will not be returning soon. In fact, the hiatus will be at least a month long. The show is on hold due to the Winter Olympics, which end on February 20, 2022. So the show will be off at least till then. CBS has revealed nothing about the episode so far, but a different country's promo may give fans some hints.

shaw @sapphicshaw YALL WE FINALLY HAVE SOME DETAILS ABOUT YALL WE FINALLY HAVE SOME DETAILS ABOUT #NCISHawaii EPISODE 14 🎉 YALL WE FINALLY HAVE SOME DETAILS ABOUT #NCISHawaii EPISODE 14 🎉 https://t.co/0f8OrEzsmn

A Canadian promo was recently seen online, indicating a concrete release date. Based on the promo, the show will return on February 28, 2022. It will be approximately a week after the Olympics finish airing.

CBS has not confirmed a date, so it is possible that the release date in America may be different from that of Canada. However, it is the most probable date, logically thinking. Fans can expect the show to return on February 28 or just around that time.

The only information CBS has confirmed so far is the episode title. It is named "Broken."

A brief recap: What happened in the previous episode of NCIS: Hawai'i?

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS The case got a whole lot bigger, and so did the team. Missed parts one and two of the latest #NCISHawaii ? Look no further. You can stream them both now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/6017KyyXc The case got a whole lot bigger, and so did the team. Missed parts one and two of the latest #NCISHawaii? Look no further. You can stream them both now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/6017KyyXc https://t.co/8gyNqp7Sq4

The previous episode of NCIS: Hawai'i was a double episode, titled "Spies." Stretching over two episodes, it dealt with the death of a Navy officer and its subsequent link to Jane Tennant's (played by Vanessa Minnillo) mentor and friend Maggie (Julie White).

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"While Jane investigates Maggie's kidnapping, she's shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings."

As this case came to a close, the show had raised its standards. The new episode will have a lot of expectations to shoulder owing to a brilliant previous episode and a long gap ahead of it.

Also Read Article Continues below

CBS is expected to confirm the details soon, so stay tuned for updates.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi