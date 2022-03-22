NCIS: Hawai'i episode 17 review: Interesting 'Kacy' development amid crowded case

NCIS: Hawai'i just aired its latest episode, titled Breach, on March 21, 2022. The CBS drama focused on a case involving a ransomware attack on a dam that could sabotage the functioning of the whole island and even hurt people. The team engages in a race-against-time battle to find the identity of the one responsible and stop them.

The episode had its moments, but it was typical network television. The episode's premise sounded more interesting than how the episode turned out. There were a few good things and a certain Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) moment that is sure to be the talk of the town.

NCIS: Hawai'i episode 17: Drab first half after an intriguing premise

The CBS drama began with an interesting case. With a military-controlled dam malfunctioning and one Officer dying inside, the initial setup created a good amount of urgency, enough for some to sit through the entire episode. The problem is with the middle parts of the episode.

It is odd because this is how network television works, with illogical moments and overly complicated twists and turns. This is stark because the previous two NCIS: Hawai'i episodes have been different, with cases holding their ground for one-hour runtime.

The interference of other federal offices is unique in this episode, as the team deals with a very interfering group of FBI agents. The identity of the one who launched the malware creates another angle in the episode. It happens in the latter half of the episode.

In the final third, things got more interesting. At times the team looks like it will submit to the whims of the attacker, but of course, the NCIS team comes out on top by the end, making it another NCIS triumph.

The technical aspects of NCIS: Hawai'i

Being the franchise's most recent installment and set on a picturesque island, the show is gorgeous in its presentation. This episode is no different from lush camera work and beautiful colors. The scenes around the dam are well shot.

The script had its problems in linearity. A bit more conciseness would have made the episode more appealing, but overall it was a good story. The actors carried this out well, especially Tori Anderson, who shone in this episode. Other aspects were good, with nothing much to complain about.

The next episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will be a big crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles. It will air on March 28, 2022.

