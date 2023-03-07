NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 recap: How did Petty Officer Eli Wassner die? 

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, the latest season of the long-running procedural series, returned with episode 14 on March 5, 2023, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. The highly engaging episode was titled Shame.

Sam Block and Jamil Akim O'Quinn served as writers for the episode, while Daniela Ruah acted as the director.

The episode mainly focused on a chilling case involving the mysterious death of a Petty Officer. For the uninitiated, a Petty Officer is a sailor who has served a few years in the navy. It is a designation reserved for junior and mid-grade non-commissioned officer ranks of many naval services.

The official synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 reads:

"When a petty officer is found dead with an apparent suicide note, the NCIS team must investigate the mystery surrounding his death; Callen and Anna begin wedding planning; Sam has a heart-to-heart with his daughter."

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14: What was the reason behind Petty Officer Eli Wassner's death?

In the latest NCIS: Los Angeles episode, a Petty Officer named Eli Wassner, was discovered dead by Chief Kimi Adebayo, his direct supervisor. His body was found hanging, which made the death look like a suicide. Later on, NCIS Special Agent Fatima and Kensi from the team met Master Chief Hughes, who gave them a suicide note written by Wassner.

Kensi believed that Chief Kimi Adebayo's hard-nosed and extremely strict leadership style was responsible for Wassner's suicide. However, Adebayo went on to defend her leadership to Fatima and Kensi.

Soon, forensic reports regarding the case cleared the mystery surrounding the death of the officer. Rountree and Deeks concluded that Wassner did not commit suicide and it was indeed a brutal murder. Autopsy reports suggested that Eli Wassner was strangled to death.

When Kensi realized that she was quite hard on Chief Kimi Adebayo and had quite wrongfully blamed her, she began regretting her quick judgment.

Who murdered Petty Officer Eli Wassner?

When Kensi came to inform Chief Adebayo about the actual reason behind Wassner's death, the latter gave her a piece of new and helpful information regarding the case. Adebayo said that another Petty Officer named Bradshaw was also seen in the same area where Wassner's dead body was found.

Through an extensive investigation by the team, it was revealed that Bradshaw was associated with Rondel Fryer, the owner of a bar, who had several connections to China. Later on, in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode, it was disclosed that Fryer secretly ran a gay speakeasy for closeted celebrities and the military. One of the regulars at the speakeasy was Bradshaw.

The investigation further revealed that Master Chief Hughes and Bradshaw were a couple. Hughes had successfully hidden this for a long time, but when Eli Wassner found out the truth, the former murdered him to keep him quiet.

Hughes threatened to commit suicide before admitting that he killed Eli Wassner at the end of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode. For young members of the team, the issue was quite baffling. At the very end, Kilbride went on to give his team some necessary and significant perspective regarding the issue.

In the episode, viewers also witnessed Sam Hanna, played by LL Cool J, sharing an emotional moment with his daughter Kam.

The upcoming episode 15 of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 will air on March 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes