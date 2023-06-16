NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas sneaker pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas is continuing its collaboration with the Japan-based fashion label NEIGHBORHOOD to launch two takes upon the NMD S1. The sneaker pack features the NMD S1 boots and the NMD S1 knit shoes. The dynamic duo will launch the two black-hued footwear options for fans and sneakerheads.

The two-piece NMD S1 sneaker pack gives militarian vibes and was released this morning on June 16, 2023, at 3 pm GMT. It can currently be availed via Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

More about the new NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas sneaker pack, featuring NMD S1 boots and NMD S1 knit shoes

The newly released NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas sneaker pack features NMD S1 boots and NMD S1 knit shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who aren't in the know, the Japanese streetwear and fashion label NEIGHBORHOOD was established by the fashion designer Shinsuke Takizawa in 1994. The company is known for its premium and well-known high-end motorcycle clothing that inspired by the military, native Americans, and the outdoors.

NEIGHBORHOOD, WTAPS, UNDERCOVER, and A Bathing Ape, are a few of the most well-regarded and notable labels in the urban streetwear scenes. The latest collaboration between the Three Stripes label and NEIGHBORHOOD is a continuation of the decade-long partnership. The dynamic duo have launched multiple footwear and apparel items so far.

The first in the latest collection are the NMD S1 boots, which are inspired by the engineered motorcycle boots. The pair comes clad in core black/cloud white colorway. The official site introduces it as:

"A collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, these adidas NMD_S1 Boots find inspiration from engineered motorcycle boots. They're crafted with a leather suede upper, with moccasin stitching and details adding in an unexpected element."

It continues further to say:

"A FIDLOCK® closure on suede tape and a zip up the back secure the fit while adding a design edge. Signature adidas and NEIGHBORHOOD logos solidify the partnership."

The shoes feature branding details upon the suede tape, sockliners, and the midsoles. The zipper details on the lateral profile helps in easing the entry and exit of the foot. The boots can be availed for $250.

The second option of the footwear collection are the NMD S1 knit shoes, which come clad in a "Core Black/Bone/Cloud White" color scheme. The official site introduces the pair as:

"Take the innovation of cutting-edge running shoes and the effortlessness of everyday wear, and you get adidas NMD shoes — sport built for life. A collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, this edition makes a statement with a circular knit upper with zigzag line stitching, translucent TPU 3-Stripes and reflective laces."

It goes on further to say:

"A mark of the partnership, adidas and NEIGHBORHOOD logos are detailed throughout. Plush BOOST cushioning brings comfort to every step."

The shoe's most prominent detail is the addition of responsive midsoles, which help in ease of movement. The entire upper comes constructed out of circular knitted material, which is decorated with zig-zag line stitching, TPU three stripes, and reflective laces.

Details such as trefoil traction on the south and rubber sole finishes off the look. The shoes can be availed for $250 via Three Stripes label's official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

