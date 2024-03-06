Netflix confirms Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action seasons 2 and 3

In a streaming landscape often marked by cancellations, Netflix breaks the mould with a resounding renewal for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series can rejoice as Netflix officially green-lights seasons 2 and 3 for the live-action adaptation.

This news comes as a testament to the success of the first season, solidifying the streaming giant's commitment to bringing Aang's epic journey to life. As anticipation builds, here's a comprehensive look at what fans can expect from the upcoming seasons.

Renewal confirmation and cast reaction

Netflix's unwavering commitment to Avatar: The Last Airbender with the renewal of seasons 2 and 3 signals a triumph for fans and underscores the streaming platform's dedication to quality content. The streaming giant took to social media to announce the double renewal for Avatar: The Last Airbender, putting to rest any concerns about the show's future.

The cast, including stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, reacted with excitement during a video chat. However, in a clever twist, Daniel Dae Kim, who plays Fire Lord Ozai, playfully trolled the cast, creating suspense before revealing the good news.

How was Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 received?

Premiering on 22 February, season 1 of the live-action adaptation swiftly became a sensation, captivating both long-time fans and newcomers. Despite some mixed reactions within the fandom, the show soared to the top of Netflix's English-language TV projects.

The series demonstrated its widespread appeal and secured its place as a streaming favorite. In its debut week, Avatar: The Last Airbender dominated the global Netflix chart from 19 to 25 February. Garnering a staggering 154.4 million viewing hours, the series captured the attention of 21.2 million viewers worldwide, according to Variety.

Award nominations followed the success, with the series receiving two Primetime Emmy nods—Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Gordon Cormier and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Kiawentiio.

What can fans expect in Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons 2 and 3?

Viewers can anticipate several exciting developments as the series delves into the next chapters. Notably, there will be a time jump between the first season and season 2 to account for the visible aging of the young cast members.

Showrunner Albert Kim addressed this necessity, explaining that the original animated series unfolds over one calendar year, a timeline challenging to replicate in live-action.

In a February 2024 interview with Variety, Kim said,

“It was really important that we start that way. It’s a very clear signal that this isn’t a note-for-note translation. It’s within the mythology of the original, so fans will know what we’re doing, but we’re going off in a slightly different direction.”

To navigate this, season 1 was strategically designed to allow for potential time lapses between subsequent seasons. One significant alteration involves the postponement of Sozin's Comet, a pivotal element in the original series that enhances the firebenders' powers. With real-life human factors like puberty and adolescence in mind, the show creators adapted to the unpredictability of the actors' growth.

In essence, Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix is poised to deliver a seamless continuation of the animated series, incorporating necessary adjustments while staying true to the beloved source material. The series is set to conclude with season 3.