Netflix's Bodies season 2: Will the British crime thriller get a sequel? Explained

The gritty British crime thriller, Bodies, landed on Netflix on October 19, 2023. Fans who were hoping for Bodies season 2 are probably going to be disappointed. The surreal plot covering the time span of two centuries garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers and critics alike. However, it was planned to be a miniseries and not a longer seasonal affair.

Based on the DC Vertigo novel of the same name, Bodies was created by Paul Tomalin. The graphic book was written by Si Spencer and illustrated by Dean Ormston, Meghan Hetrick, Phil Winslade, and Tula Lotay. The cast includes Stephen Graham, Kyle Soller, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

The twists and turns in the story had viewers glued to their seats leading to a demand for season 2 difficult to ignore. However, there are no plans for Bodies season 2 as of now. This article explores the possibility of the same.

Currently, Bodies season 2 is not happening says writer Tomalin

In an exclusive interview with Hello! that was published on October 22, 2023, Bodies' writer Paul Tomalin said that the show was originally scheduled to have just one season. The writer spoke about various aspects of his hit show in the interview with the media house including the possibility of a Bodies season 2.

When questioned about the reason for no development on Bodies season 2, Tomalin explained that from the very start, Netflix and the creative team had wanted it to be a “one and done” show and not have an unsolved mystery for continuation. They did not want the audience to get hooked on an amazing concept and then have to wait for a year.

While Tomalin’s statement may come as a disappointment for fans eagerly waiting to move on to the second season, the creators had always promoted it as a miniseries. Besides Netflix has previously canceled shows that were supposed to have a renewal and the story remained incomplete. As such, Tomalin wanted to give closure to Bodies.

Will there be no scope for a continuation if Bodies season 2 is greenlit?

As all viewers watching the eighth episode of the show may have noticed, the makers left a minor thread for the possibility of Bodies season 2. While not mandatory for the closure of the crime-solving, the crack leaves an option for a link if ever the show is renewed in the future. In Tomalin’s words:

“…when you see the back end, there’s certainly a dot dot dot.”

The ending shows the crime solved and put to an end. The character named Hasan is driven off in a cab by another character, Iris when one of the buildings of London city illuminates showing the criminal cult, KYAL’s logo.

As such, the storyline of the show seems to have culminated in the last episode. However, the final scene leaves a hint that KYAL cult may continue to pose a threat and there may be more time travels in the future, if and when Bodies season 2 gets approval.

What does the network say about Bodies season 2?

Netflix seems content to continue with its plans for several miniseries. From the channel’s point of view, there was never any question of a renewal for season 2 since it was prearranged to have only one season. However, the show has been hugely popular and once the ratings start pouring in, Netflix may unexpectedly consider going ahead with a renewal.

There is no plot for Bodies season 2

In unexpected conditions, if Bodies season 2 does get greenlit, it is difficult to predict what the renewed show will be about. The first season of Bodies has already covered the story from Si Spencer’s graphic novel. The next season will need writer Tomalin to create something original.

As for the cast and time of release, nothing can be predicted since there is no news about the renewal. The cast may depend on the new storyline that would be written. If season 2 makes it to the screens, it will take a couple of years. The first season took one year for production and another year before it was released. As such, even the earliest greenlighting may still have the season 2 dropping in 2026 tentatively.

While there is very little likelihood of Bodies getting a renewal for season 2 currently, viewers can continue to watch the first season on Netflix.