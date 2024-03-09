Netflix’s Damsel: Full cast list explored

Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel arrived on Netflix on March 8, 2024, almost six months after it was originally scheduled. While the name of the movie relates to a young woman, usually docile, the protagonist, in the action-fantasy movie is far from docile. Tricked to be the sacrificial item of an old tradition, the protagonist Princess Elodie, played by Millie Bobby Brown, rises to avenge the injustice meted out for years.

While Millie Bobby Brown is joined in the cast by impressive names such as Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and more, Millie is also the executive producer for the movie. Initially slated for an October 2023 release, it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. While Damsel received mixed reviews, Rotten Tomatoes calls the protagonist an “appealing action hero”. Opening at a 56% score, Damsel already moved up to 60% in a day. The movie may score higher with better reception.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and suggests the reader’s discretion.

Damsel: All the main cast members and their characters

Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie

Brown’s Elodie is Damsel's dutiful princess, betrothed by her father in an arranged marriage to a prince. When her fiancé and his family trick her into a sacrifice, she finds herself in a cave with a dragon that feeds on sacrifices thrown down. However, the feisty princess learns to protect herself and fight the evil family.

Millie Bobby Brown was previously seen in Netflix’s Enola Holmes films and Stranger Things. She was also in the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford

Winstone plays Princess Elodie’s father, who looks out for better opportunities for his family and his people. He arranges his daughter’s marriage with Prince Henry, hoping it would benefit his people. However, he has no idea what’s in store for his daughter.

Winstone is a senior character actor known for his varied roles. His wide repertoire of work includes the live-action role of Dreykov in Black Widow and the animated role of Papa Bear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Netflix is currently streaming another of his titles, The Gentlemen, where he plays cannabis kingpin Bobby Glass.

Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford

Bassett plays Elodie’s stepmother, who is more alert about her daughter’s wellbeing. As the Damsel trailer proves, the stepmother has a hunch about the royal family not being “good people”. While she tries to convince her husband and the bride-to-be, she will be proven right later on.

The widely acclaimed Academy Award winner Angela Bassett has many awards under her belt, from Golden Globe to Primetime Emmy. Known for movies like the Black Panther movies, 9-1-1, Waiting to Exhale, and more, she adds a touch of warmth to the story.

Nick Robinson as Prince Henry

Robinson’s handsome, prince charming image initially has Elodie smitten. Even Henry seems to like his princess, and they make a happily-ever-after pair. However, it is soon clear that Prince Henry’s loyalties lie with his evil Queen Mother. He mercilessly throws his fiancée into the dungeon to follow his mother’s directions.

Nick Robinson is not new to the camera. The actor was seen as a child actor in Jurassic World and was also part of Love, Simon, Frenemies, Everything Everything, and more.

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle

Robin Wright in a scene from the show (Image via Damsel)

Robin Wright plays Queen Isabelle in Damsel, the evil mother of Prince Henry. On one hand, she pretends to be the loving mother who welcomes Lord Bayford and his family. However, she has a sinister plan up her sleeve. For reasons best justified by her, she sacrifices innocent young women to the dragon.

Wright is a seasoned actor with eight Emmy nominations. Most famous for her role in The Princess Bride, Robin Wright was also famously part of Forrest Gump, Wonder Woman, and House of Cards.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Dragon

Shohreh plays the dragon in Damsel (Image via Instagram/@saghdashloo)

Iranian actress Shohreh has voiced the fire-spitting dragon in Damsel. As Princess Elodie finds out after being thrown into the pit, many other young women have been sacrificed to the dragon. She makes a meal of those sacrifices. However, this time the sacrificial offering eludes the vicious dragon.

Shohreh is an Academy Award nominee besides being the recipient of other accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Awards. In her long acting career, she has been part of many projects from X-Men to Star Trek. She was recently seen in Netflix’s Arcane and TV series such as 24 and The Expanse.

Brooke Carter as Floria

Brooke Carter as Princess Floria (Image via Netflix)

Princess Floria, played by Brooke Carter, is the younger sister of protagonist Elodie. While she seems to dislike the stepmother and questions her warning about the prince and the royal family, she loves her sister. She plays an instrumental role in Elodie’s journey back for revenge.

Brooke Carter is a teenage actor who was previously seen on television in shows like The Alienist, Close to Me, The Peripheral and more. Damsel is Brooke’s first movie role.

What is the basic plot of Damsel?

Damsel is the story of a young woman who chooses to stand up against the perpetrators when she is tricked in the name of love. When Princess Elodie is thrown into a dragon pit in the name of a tradition, she finds herself face-to-face with a fire-spitting dragon.

While she was sacrificed to be the food of the dragon, Elodie refused to give in to fate. After resisting the dragon’s attacks skillfully, she asks the dragon for reasons to consume all the sacrifices. To her surprise, Elodie finds that the dragon mourns the loss of her children and kills the women thrown at her as revenge.

Elodie befriends the dragon explaining how the royal family has been fooling her and all the innocent victims too. They join hands and avenge their ill-treatment. As Elodie returns to her land with her loving stepmother and sister, the dragon joins them in their journey.

Watch Damsel currently available on Netflix for streaming.