Netflix’s Furies season 1 cast: Full list explored

Furies season 1 is a French crime-action drama series that premiered on March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The series is created by Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave and its debut season consists of eight episodes, exploring the dark corners of the criminal landscape of Paris.

Furies season 1 revolves around Lyna, the daughter of a notorious crime boss, who yearns for a “normal” life with her cop boyfriend, Elie. After her father’s assassination, Lyna finds herself behind bars due to the mysterious money found in her account. In order to survive this unexpected situation, she learns to fight, both physically and emotionally.

Upon her release, Lyna’s journey for justice leads her to Selma, a woman she believes is The Fury, an elusive figure responsible for her father’s death. But Selma isn’t the killer. Instead, she reveals that Lyna’s father was embezzling a large sum of money from the powerful godfathers who control the Parisian underworld.

Let's explore the talented cast that makes Furies season 1 worth watching.

The main cast of Furies season 1

1. Lina El Arabi

Lina El Arabi plays the role of Lyna who is the daughter of a corrupt banker. Her life takes a dark turn after her father's tragic death on her birthday. Fueled by the desire to exact revenge, she embarks on a journey to uncover the identity of her father's killer within the criminal underworld.

Lina El Arabi is known for her roles in A Wedding, Besties, and The Temple Woods Gang.

2. Steve Tientcheu

Steve Tientcheu portrays Le Fixeur (also known as "The Fixer"), who collaborates with Fury in tracking down targets and potential enemies. In episode 3, Le Fixeur discovers Lyna's real identity, and it is later revealed that the original Lyna Guerrab is already deceased.

Steve Tientcheu is best known for his previous role as Jean-Luc Keller in the popular series Lupin.

3. Jeremy Nadeau

Jeremy Nadeau essays the role of Elie, who is Lyna's boyfriend and a cop. He faces a moral dilemma after the murder of Lyna's father, although he chooses not to assist her with the investigation for undisclosed reasons.

Some of the notable projects actor Jeremy Nadeau has starred in include Coeurs Noirs, Frere, and Blablou.

4. Eye Haidara

Eye Haidara plays a character called Keita, who is a determined police captain. She aims to dismantle the powerful people of Paris' criminal underworld. Actress Eye Haidara features in other projects, namely The Pilot, Patriot, and Take Me Home.

5. Marina Fois

Marina Fois plays Selma in Furies season 1. Selma is Lyna's real aunt and a designated Fury. She introduces Lyna to the intricacies of the underworld. As Fury, Selma maintains balance in the criminal realm.

Marina Fois has an impressive career in the film industry that spans over 80 projects, including her roles in 22 Bullets, A Stormy Summer Night, and The Beasts.

6. Quentin Faure

Quentin Faure plays the role of Le Boueux. He serves as the loyal assistant to Fury and keeps a watchful eye on Lyna at the series' outset. Quentin Faure has featured in several other projects like The Take, Borgia, and Les Invisibles.

7. Sandor Funtek

Sandor Funtek plays Orso, who happens to be Lyna's other romantic interest and joins her in her wild adventures within the criminal underworld.

Additional cast of Furies season 1

1) Mathieu Kassovitz

Mathieu Kassovitz, who has previously appeared in Amélie, plays the character of Driss.

2) Rémi Bichet:

In this Furies series, Rémi Bichet plays Joseph de la Brenne d’Otrante, aka The Duke. One of his most famous appearances was in the 2011 romance series titled Rani.

3) Alexandre Wetter:

Alexandre Wetter portrays the role of Le Californien in Furies. He has also worked on the 2020 film Miss, co-starring Pascale Arbillot.

The cast members of Furies season 1 brings their individual talents to the screen, ensuring a captivating narrative and performance. From Lina El Arabi's raw emotion as Lyna to Mathieu Kassovitz's enigmatic character Driss, each actor adds emotional depth and intrigue, making the show worth watching.

The gripping series is available to stream on Netflix.