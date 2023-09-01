Netflix’s Heart of Invictus review: Is the Invictus Game docuseries worth the watch?

Netflix's latest documentary produced by the Duke of Sussex's Archewell label, Heart of Invictus, is currently streaming on the platform. It is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, who has previously helmed the short documentary The White Helmets.

The new show gives viewers a look into Prince Harry's advocacy work. The makers have knit together multiple stories of individuals who have participated in the Invictus Games. Invictus Games is an athletic competition for wounded veterans around the world. It was first started by Harry in 2014 using £100,000 from The Royal Foundation.

Netflix has turned the story into a five-episode docuseries, covering the bi-annual games for the wounded, injured, and sick military veterans.

Heart of Invictus explores a number of inspiring stories

In an interview, Prince Harry said he was inspired to start the games after he had a traumatic experience when he flew home with an injured serviceman from Helmand in 2008. However, it wasn’t as much the war itself but the trauma of losing his mother to such a traumatic incident that made him feel closer to these veterans.

In an interview excerpt with Canadian rower Darrell Lingin in the docuseries, he said that he was unable to "cry and feel."

Heart of Invictus covers an extraordinary range of stories of individuals around the world who participated in the event. It explores stories of people like Tom Folwell who lost both legs to an IED explosion serving in Afghanistan. He was made captain of both the GB wheelchair rugby and basketball teams at last year’s Invictus Games in the Hague.

“Clearly someone sees something in me, just not me," Folwell is heard saying during a scene.

The series also tells the moving story of South Korean soldier Na Hyeongyoon who had both hands amputated after being electrocuted. In a scene, he recounts how his people see disability as “wrong”. However, rather than living in the shadows he has used his prosthetic hands to become an accomplished cyclist.

The docuseries also tells the story of Danish soldier Kasper who suffered from a devastating hidden injury leading to PTSD. It gives viewers a glimpse into the life of ex-US Navy sailor Gabriel George. He plays golf, swims, and competes in the Invictus archery competition, despite having lost his right arm. There is even the inspiring story of a veteran in Ukraine who is trying to adjust to civilian life, but as Russia invades, she finds herself drawn back into the conflict.

Director Orlando von Einsiedel has struck a fine balance, alternating between the competitors and their personal stories of struggles. It also shows the logistics of the games as they resume after the Covid-19 pandemic and while facing the added difficulty and tensions due to the situation in Ukraine.

Do Harry and Megan feature in Heart of Invictus?

Heart of Invictus is a passion project for Prince Harry, who plays a prominent role in the five-part docuseries. He is featured along with more than 500 athletes representing 17 countries who participated in the 2022 games at The Hague in the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle keeps a low profile in the series and appears briefly at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala for Veterans in New York.

The format of the docuseries resonates much with the Paralympics. However, the focus on veterans reminds one of documentaries like HBO’s Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq. The documentary also explored military personnel dealing with war trauma.

That being said, the primary emphasis of Heart of Invictus is on the healing and motivating aspects of sports, with the Duke of Sussex featuring for the most part of it.

After the sudden termination of Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal, the couple are bringing this docuseries through Netflix with their £81m Netflix deal that is still standing. It comes as a part of their Netflix deal under which the couple released a six-parter detailing how they quit the royal life in the UK to move to Montecito, California.

Catch Heart of Invictus now streaming on Netflix.