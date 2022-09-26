Netflix series Dahmer: 5 lesser-known facts about Niecy Nash who plays Glenda Cleveland on the show

Niecy Nash, the Emmy-winning actress and television host recently starred as Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on Netflix on September 21.

Developed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show revolves around the titular serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters), whose 13-year killing spree began in 1978, mostly consisting of young gay men of color.

The show depicts the events contributing to the creation of the infamous 'Milwaukee Monster' and his ultimate imprisonment in 1991. The show focuses on the traumatizing experiences of Dahmer's victims and tells the story through the eyes of these victims and Dahmer's neighbors.

Niecy Nash's character Glenda Cleveland was one such neighbor of Dahmer, who was one of the first people to suspect his actions and inform the authorities about him.

5 facts about Niecy Nash that you might not know

1) Niecy Nash holds a degree in Drama from California State University

It does not seem surprising at all that Niecy Nash has studied Drama at California State University, as the degree surely helped her in becoming a fantastic actress.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Niecy Nash has previously stated:

I decided to be an actress when I was 5 years old, after seeing actress Lola Falana on television.

Although she started her career by working for an airline where she used to book reservations, Nash quickly went on to star in a number of hit shows, including the comedy series Reno 911!, Getting On, and When They See Us.

2) Nash's three children are also actors

Niecy Nash had three children with her first husband Don Nash. Their marriage lasted 13 years, from 1994 to 2007. Their three children, son Dominic and daughters Donielle and Dia, all work as actors in the entertainment industry.

Dominic and Donielle Nash appeared in The Soul Man, which also starred their mother Nash. Donielle has also acted in popular shows like Modern Family, Never Have I Ever, and Grown-ish.

Dia Nash has acted alongside her mother in several shows, including Reno 911!, Claws, and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, where she stars as Sandra Smith, the daughter of Nash's character Glenda Cleveland.

3) Niecy Nash also has a clothing line with her now-wife

Niecy Nash came out as bisexual, when she married singer Jessica Betts in August 2020 in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple dated in private up until their wedding day, when they shared the news with the world. They also became the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence.

Nash and Betts have a clothing line together that celebrates love and Black queer excellence. The label, called 'Betts of Both Worlds', incorporates their married name and alludes to the fact that the project combines the best of both of them.

4) Nash is currently working on her second book on the suggestion of Oprah Winfrey

Niecy Nash wrote a self-help book called It’s Hard to Fight Naked in 2013. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Niecy revealed to Kevin Frazier that she is currently writing a second book on the suggestion of Oprah Winfrey.

She also revealed that Winfrey (who is reportedly a big fan of Nash) spoke to her about writing a book on her revolutionary love story with Jessica Betts.

5) Nash has worked with many not-for-profit organizations

Nash has worked with many notable organizations. She was the frontperson for the organization M.A.V.I.S. (Mothers Against Violence in Schools). The organization was founded by her mother in 1993 after Nash's younger brother, Michael, was tragically killed in a school shooting that year. Niecy helped her mother run the M.A.V.I.S. up until they decided to shut down the organization.

She has also worked with a number of other organizations, including Dress for Success and the American Cancer Society. Nash also helped her friend and fellow actor, Wendy Raquel Robinson, at Robinson's Amazing Grace Conservatory, a non-profit centre that trains and develops emerging artists in performing arts.

