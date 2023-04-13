Netflix X Lacoste new collection 2023: Where to get, price, and more details about the fun collab

Netflix is a leading global streaming service. The company was founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service, but it has since evolved into a popular streaming platform with over 200 million subscribers in more than 190 countries. It offers a wide range of content, including original productions, classic movies, and popular TV shows.

Lacoste is a French apparel brand known for its iconic crocodile logo and classic sportswear designs. The brand quickly gained popularity among sports enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers. The brand is recognized for its clean, minimalist esthetic and signature color palette of white, navy, and green.

On April 12, the two iconic brands collaborated to release a special apparel collection. It features some of the most amazing Netflix shows, including Money Heist, Stranger Things, The Witcher and many more. The price range starts from $30 and goes up $160 and above. The collection is currently available for purchase on the official website of Netflix and Lacoste.

Netflix X Lacoste new collection features sweatshirts, caps, tracksuits, and genderless polos

The streaming brand encouraged Lacoste to create a collection inspired by the themes and esthetics of eight of its blockbuster series: Stranger Things, Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, Bridgerton, Sex Education, The Witcher, Lupin, and Elite.

To the satisfaction of fashionistas and those passionate about entertainment, the apparel business decided to move on in a more culturally significant manner. Every item features the Eternal Crocodile logo and simultaneously pays reference to famous web series characters, dress codes, and places, but it doesn't go crazy to the point where it seems like it's trying to cosplay.

Netflix X Lacoste new collection 2023 (Image via Netflix)

Bringing different cultures together, the streaming brand has collaborated with the French apparel brand to use its series' trademarks without any restrictions. Fans with a penchant for action, romance, teen drama, or just good stories will enjoy this collection of works.

Speaking to the streaming brand, Deputy CEO of Lacoste, Catherine Spindler, said:

"We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life. The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how."

VP and Consumer Products of Netflix, Josh Simon, added:

"We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment. This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters."

The collaboration also features videos that place the crocodile within a hybrid universe comprised of both the Lacoste and Netflix canons. These individuals decked out in collaboration apparel take the illustration of the collaboration to a whole new level. The clothes are so versatile that they will be displayed at Lacoste boutiques all over the world. Grab the collection now on the official websites of the two brands.

