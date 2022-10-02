New Balance 550 Lakers Pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, is celebrating the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers by giving its iconic 550 silhouette two makeovers inspired by the NBA team's color palette. As NBA 2022-23 season approaches, starting October 18, 2022, the Boston, Massachusetts-based footwear label is presenting something new for the Lakers fans.

The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year as it has quickly expanded upon its classic two-toned color-blocking lineup with multiple experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offering is a nod to the '80s basketball roots with two gold and purple-toned colorways.

Both colorways from the Lakers Pack are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on October 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST and come with a price tag of $109.99.

More about the upcoming New Balance 550 Lakers Pack featuring Infinity Blue and Vibrant Orange colorways

Upcoming 550 Lakers Pack featuring Infinity Blue and Vibrant Orange colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lakers fans may not have a lot to cheer for on the basketball court right now, but in the sneaker sphere, things have been golden in 2022. Kobe Bryant's estate and Nike renewed their partnership and released a Kobe 6 Mambacita pair. Recently, Adidas also reissued the Crazy 97 worn by Kobe in the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest.

Now, New Balance is jumping on the wagon with a Lakers-inspired two 550 makeovers. Although the upcoming New Balance offerings haven't officially declared an association with the NBA team, the Lakers' team colors make up both colorways.

The upcoming colorways can also be seen as a loose tribute to the partnership between New Balance and James Worthy, which lasted throughout the 80's dynasty era. The official site, announcing the launch, says:

"Re-introducing a basketball legend. The return of the 550 pays tribute to the 1989 original that defined a hoops generation. Originally worn by pro ballers in the ’80s and ’90s, the new 550 is simple, clean and true to its legacy."

The 550 iteration of the collection features yellow and purple colors. The shoes are fashioned with white leathery backdrop. The two new offerings are constructed out of perforated leather uppers, smooth leather uppers, and padded mesh collars.

The first in the offering is the white/purple colorway, which features the finely perforated uppers as the base affixed over the lacing system and toe box. The sneakers are decorated with infinity blue hues affixed over the "N" insignia, collar linings, heel tabs, and the outsoles.

The 550 labeling is then accentuated in yellow hues next to the "NB" branding over the heel counters. The lateral walls of the sneakers feature big purplish N-logos, which are placed adjacent to the tongues. Lastly, the white midsoles contrast with the gray and purple outsoles.

The white/yellow colorway, on the other hand, is clad with gold accents all over the sneakers. The "N" insignia is emblazoned over the white breathable uppers.

The white mesh tongues also come adorned with a gold basketball motif and the "NB" monogram. The heel counter features an "NB" logo accentuated in purple hue. The yellow sneakers are finished off with white midsoles and the tonal yellow outsoles.

The open mesh tongue tabs arrive as an unconventional touch to the two-toned sneakers. One can avail both the sneakers on the e-commerce site of New Balance at a retail price of $109.99.

