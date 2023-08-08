New Balance 550 “White/Washed Burgundy” sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

New Balance released a wide range of its 550 sneaker versions in 2023 and the brand is set to release yet another iteration of New Balance 550. The upcoming variant will be dressed in white and shades of burgundy. The 550 is a streamlined sneaker model that offers a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late '80s. The shoe is made with dependable leather, synthetic, and mesh materials that provide durability and breathability.

In recent years, New Balance 550 sneaker has won the hearts of sneakerheads as a sturdy retro sneaker model. In addition to that fans are also quite attracted to its unique design and simple color combinations.

While the release date for the New Balance 550 "White/Washed Burgundy" is yet to be announced, the pair is expected to hit the markets in the next few weeks of August. Sneakerheads will be able to buy the shoes for $110 only in women's sizes when it releases in stores and on the brand's official website.

New Balance 550 “White/Washed Burgundy” sneakers will come in women's sizes

New Balance 550 “White/Washed Burgundy” sneakers (Image via SN)

The New Balance 550 sneaker was designed by Steven Smith in 1989 as a successor to the New Balance 650 for basketball players looking for a low-top choice. The shoe is designed for on-court performance, with a tough leather upper along with an ENCAP cushioning technology that ensures both durability and comfort. Despite being canceled, a rebirth was initiated in 2020 through cooperation with Aimé Leon Dore, bringing a new wave of fans.

The latest addition to the 550 sneaker lines is the special "Washed Burgundy" colorway exclusively for women. The design has a perforated white leather upper for enhanced breathability, contrasted with light pink hues.

The mesh collars, puffy "N" side branding, 550, tongue, heel branding, and inner lining along with a segment of the heel counter, are covered in Washed Burgundy shade. The style is completed with a sturdy rubber sole covered in white.

New Balance described the pair as a "global fashion favorite" after its re-release in 2021. It adds that the low-top streamlined silhouette of the shoe offers a "clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late 80s." The shoes' dependable suede and mesh upper construction only adds to its "classic look in any era."

The New Balance 550 sneaker model typically features a retro-inspired design, referencing back to classic basketball sneakers from the 1980s. It often includes a mid-top silhouette, combining sporty aesthetics with a casual vibe. The sneakers are commonly constructed using a mix of premium materials like suede, leather, and mesh. This combination provides a blend of durability, comfort, and style.

It incorporates cushioning technology in their sneakers to provide comfort during wear. However, specific cushioning technologies can vary from one model to another, like this new upcoming sneaker has ENCAP cushioning technology.

Its softer cushioning material in the core of the midsole helps absorb shock and impact during activities like running or walking. This technology helps to reduce pressure on joints and provides efficient support.

The official release date is not available yet for the upcoming model but they will be available sometime in the next few weeks of August. The shoes, which will be available in women's sizes, will be priced at $110.