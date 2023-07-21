New Balance 991 Made In UK “Sequoia” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

New Balance 991 is one of the most recognizable sneaker pair from the brand, a cult 99x series shoe created in the iconic Flimby factory, in Cumbria, UK, that debuted 20 years ago. Now, in 2023 the sneaker label has decided to bring back the model dressed in a brown color palate.

The New Balance 991 sneakers are made to their original specifications and are known for their high-quality materials and craftsmanship. The 991 Made in UK line has been released in a variety of colorways, including sporty yellow and blue, black leather and grey. Now, it will come dressed in Sequoia hue. New Balance 991 Made In UK “Sequoia” sneakers will hit the market on August 23, 2023, with a price tag of $230.

New Balance 991 Made In UK “Sequoia” sneakers will come in men's sizes

New Balance 991 Made In UK “Sequoia” sneakers (Image via NB)

The "Made in UK" series was launched as a part of New Balance's dedication to producing high-quality shoes in the UK. This sneaker model was created with the dedication of fusing on conventional shoemaking methods with cutting-edge technology to produce sneakers that are both fashionable and functional.

The new upcoming New Balance 991 Made In UK “Sequoia” sneakers are fall-ready. Most of the upper part of the sneaker is covered in a rustic brown shade, in contrast with grey hues. Smooth taupe-treated overlays spotlight the darker mesh underlays against a grayscale backdrop and they also provide the laces and split midsole a neutral accent.

The key feature of this shoe is ABZORB which is an advanced cushioning technology developed by the sneaker brand. Comprising a blend of foam and rubber, it absorbs impact forces, providing superior shock absorption and comfort during activity. ABZORB helps protect joints and reduces fatigue, making it a favorite choice for athletes and those seeking supportive footwear.

The "Off-White" hits on the ABZORB-cushioned ensemble to finish the color blocking by making the mid-foot N logo, collar lining, and front part of the underfoot sole unit more visible. New Balance describe their new launch as:

"This men's Made in UK 991v1 Pigskin/Mesh model celebrates our history of crafting quality athletic sneakers in our UK factory. It features a minimized 'N' logo and ABZORB midsole technology for cushioning and support."

First released in 2001, the New Balance 991 model quickly gained popularity among sneaker collectors. The sneaker features a classic silhouette with a combination of mesh, suede, and leather materials on the upper, providing a comfortable fit and a distinctive look.

One of the unique aspects of the "Made in UK" series is that it is crafted in the company's Flimby factory in Cumbria, England. The Flimby factory has been operating since the 1980s and has a reputation for producing some of New Balance's highest quality and most limited edition models.

The design is renowned for its smooth toebox and its plush upper components. The ergonomic sole, which is loaded with cutting-edge innovations, pairs wonderfully with the sleek style. The upper is made of a variety of materials, primarily nubuck. In addition, mesh is also used. The sneaker was initially grey when it was released. However, to grab the new New Balance 991 “Sequoia”, mark the calendar for August 23, 2023.