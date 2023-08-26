New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow”: Where to get, price, release date and other details explored

New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow” is more than just a shoe; it's a statement. Coming from New Balance's Made in USA line, it reflects a blend of tradition and modernity. Teddy Santis' creative touch has breathed fresh life into this range, making it a talking point among both sneaker fans and fashion connoisseurs.

The shoe offers a delightful mix of Pale Yellow and Forest Green, capturing attention at first glance. It's the epitome of elegance and comfort, perfect for those who want to sport a unique style while enjoying top-tier comfort.

Mark your calendars! The New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow” hits the stores on August 31, 2023. Available at select retailers and online on NewBalance.com, this unisex pair is priced at $190 USD.

New Balance 996 "Pale Yellow" (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

Color and material of the New Balance 996 "Pale Yellow" are interesting enough to grab everyone's attention. This edition comes in an eye-catching Pale Yellow base accented with Forest Green “N” logos. The material is a mix of mesh, leather, and pigskin suede.

Design Elements

White leather borders and Black leather heel tabs add aesthetic value. The signature “NB” branding can be found on the tongue tags and insoles.

The comfort level and functionality of New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow” will leave you amazed. The shoe features a comfortable foam midsole and a durable Black rubber outsole, promising both style and substance.

New Balance 996 "Pale Yellow" Overview (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

History of New Balance

Founded in 1906, New Balance started as a small arch support company in Boston. Quickly evolving, it ventured into athletic footwear, earning a solid reputation for quality and comfort. Today, it's a global brand synonymous with both athletic prowess and casual style.

New Balance stands out by offering a wide range of sizes and widths, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone. With iconic models like the 990 and the Made in USA series, it has become a go-to brand for athletes, celebrities, and everyday folks alike. Truly, New Balance has carved out its own niche in the competitive footwear market.

Recent New Balance Releases

Don't forget to check out other recent releases like the New Balance 990v5 and more, each of the products delivering comfort and style.

The New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow” is a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. With its elegant color scheme and quality materials, it's clear that this edition will be a hit among fashion-forward individuals.

New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow”, Teddy Santis' creative infusion into this Made in USA line proves that the fusion of tradition and innovation can result in something spectacular. So, don't miss out on adding this exceptional pair to your collection.