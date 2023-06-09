New Balance FC Porto 23/24 Home Kit: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

After making a name in the market for producing exceptional sneakers, New Balance has launched the FC Porto 23/24 Home Kit with a bright blue and white color palette. Over the years, the company has become known for making durable sneakers that are highly demanded for their comfort and quality. Not only that, but the sneaker brand also has a rich history of offering the best quality home kit for football and basketball teams, which includes shoes and apparel.

This time, New Balance has launched a special home kit for FC Porto, a Portuguese professional football club. With the help of cutting-edge design technology, the sneaker brand has introduced premium-quality jerseys as a part of the FC Porto 23/24 Home Kit. The home kit is available on the official website of New Balance. The price range for the home kit starts at $34.99 and goes up to $94.99.

New Balance FC Porto 23/24 Home Kit features a special 3D effect flat heat transfer logo

The iconic blue and white stripes of the Home shirt have been given a fresh look in a celebration of everything that being a supporter signifies as FC Porto celebrates its 130th anniversary. A bar-tack navy crew collar adds a polished touch, and jacquard mesh structures that enhance breathability weave through the pattern of the stripes to combine history and innovation.

From the crew neck to the cuff, the front sliding from left to right into the shorts, and ultimately the sock banding, there is stylish asymmetry throughout. On the chest, the 3D effect flat heat transfer logo New Balance is placed next to the emblem of FC Porto.

The unique café culture of Porto served as inspiration for the set design used to shoot the new FC Porto Home uniform for the 2023–24 season. The season's catchphrase, "Immortal by right," expresses the same emotion that unites FC Porto supporters all over the world.

When creating and manufacturing products, New Balance Football utilizes an innovative approach that focuses on the specific requirements of the athletes as well as the game. This is evident in the caliber of the sponsorships it has obtained, which include a roster of top-tier players who perform at the top level of the game and an impressive list of some of the greatest football teams in the world, like FC Porto and LOSC Lille.

Toni Martínez was the first team member from FC Porto to give feedback on the newly launched jersey. He said:

“It is an honour to play in front of the FC Porto fans and I can’t wait to wear this famous jersey next season as the club strives to continue making history.”

General Manager of the New Balance Football department, Kenny McCallum, said:

“We’re proud to have created a jersey that pays homage to FC Porto’s prestigious lineage, all whilst incorporating New Balance innovation and providing a stylish look and feel.”

To ensure optimum performance, the sneaker brand has incorporated cutting-edge technology as an innovative design method for all 23/24 jerseys. It was created utilizing cutting-edge NB Dry technology, the company's ground-breaking textile that dissipates moisture and will keep footballers dry and fresh for the whole 90 minutes and even longer.

All the fans of New Balance and supporters of the FC Porto team can now purchase the home kit via the sneaker brand's official site.

