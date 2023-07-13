New Balance LOSC Lille 2023/24 Season Home Kit: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

New Balance has revealed the LOSC Lille home kit for the 2023/24 season, which will be worn by the team in the 2023–24 Ligue 1 season. New Balance has a great reputation for making home kits for various football teams, and previously the brand has made home kits for well-known teams like LOSC Lille, AS Roma, FC Porto, Liverpool, and Costa Rica.

The brand uses high-quality, cutting-edge design technology to ensure exceptional performance in all of its jerseys. New Balance has made some of the best-quality home kits for Liverpool, which have become the most successful and well-received kits among the fans and players. And now the brand is ready with the home kit for LOSC Lille.

The New Balance LOSC Lille 2023/24 Season Home Kit is now available for pre-order at the official LOSC store. And starting July 18, the home kit will be available to purchase for everyone via the official online New Balance store as well as selected retailers and physical LOSC stores in France. The price tag will be $94.99.

New Balance LOSC Lille 2023/24 Season Home Kit features bright red colors

For the LOSC Lille home kit for the 2023/24 season, New Balance has developed a very unique T-shirt in a red and white color palette. The famous V-shaped design element, which has been a part of the club's home shirt since its creation in 1944, is subtly reimagined on the new jersey. The subtle geometric detailing and LOSC's signature Team Red, Navy, and White color scheme combine to make this piece an immediate favorite.

The short hem, asymmetric V-collar, and sock branding provide a contemporary twist to the uniform while paying homage to the club's and city's illustrious past. The iconic Le Dogue monument from LOSC Lille is used in advertising to honor the club's rich history. This historically significant club monument, which is prominently displayed inside the team's practice facility and appears on the club crest, represents the tenacity and perseverance of both players and supporters.

To ensure optimum performance, New Balance has incorporated cutting-edge technology into the design of all 23/24 jerseys. The jersey was created utilizing cutting-edge NB Dry technology, the company's ground-breaking textile that dissipates moisture and will keep players dry and fresh for the full 90 minutes and beyond.

The general manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum, said,

"The red, navy and white of LOSC is instantly recognisable across French football, so it’s always so important for us to honour that heritage. This season’s home kit builds upon the greatness of LOSC, and we hope the players can create further history wearing it on the pitch this season."

New Balance uses advanced design technology to develop its jerseys. The brand's design approach is to create unique and exciting alternatives to traditional football kits. Players have to perform heavy duty when their season comes. Therefore, considering all the hardships of the players, the brand produces kits that will bring them some ease and, most importantly, make them feel comfortable even during heavy performances.

When it comes to the best home kit producer for the best teams, New Balance is one of the best. And soon, LOSC Lille's fans will be able to get access to the brand new 2023/24 home kit.

