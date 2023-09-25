New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ makes a striking entry as the latest limited-edition boot, representing the Arsenal and England superstar, Bukayo Saka.

This edition is not a mere boot; it’s a culmination of Saka’s journey, embodying the significance of the number seven in his personal and professional life.

From joining Arsenal’s prestigious academy at seven to making a record 83 consecutive Premier League appearances, Saka has carved a niche in the world of football.

This boot, adorned in a bright white colorway with red detailing, stays true to Saka’s passions. The intricate design features symbols like the iconic Arsenal cannon and references to his ‘Little Chilli’ nickname, marking a unique blend of style and sentiment.

Each element of the Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ narrates a chapter of Saka’s illustrious journey, connecting fans and football enthusiasts to the player’s world.

Excitingly, this edition will hit the shelves on September 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. BST. Football enthusiasts and sneaker collectors can secure a pair from selected retailers worldwide and online at New Balance’s official websites.

As for the price, it ensures the exclusivity and uniqueness of this edition, making it a coveted possession for many.

The Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ showcases a Hypoknit upper designed for stretch and support and a nylon outsole specifically for firm ground use.

The unique stud configuration allows dynamic movement, and the off-set lacing increases the strike zone.

It combines a lightweight, breathable feel with a 3D tongue tab for added grip, reflecting New Balance’s commitment to quality and performance.

Saka’s journey with Seven

The number seven holds immense significance for Saka. It marked his entry into Arsenal’s academy and his debut at 17 with the #87 shirt. The ‘Seven Edition’ encapsulates this journey, celebrating his achievements, including being crowned England Men's Player of the Year twice.

Andrew McGarty, Head of Global Sports Marketing at New Balance, expresses the brand’s pride in creating a boot that is personal and unique to Saka’s journey both on and off the pitch. It’s not just footwear; it’s a piece of history.

New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ (Image via Twitter/@SoccerBible)

This boot is the seventh iteration of the Furon series, making it Saka’s boot of choice. The New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ aligns with the player’s preference, representing a blend of style, comfort, and history.

New Balance’s legacy: Looking back at the beginning of the athletic footwear brand

New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ sole (Image via Twitter/@footpack)

Founded in 1906, New Balance has a rich history of crafting athletic footwear. The brand has been synonymous with quality and innovation, always aiming to help athletes achieve their best.

The New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ is a real-life example of this legacy, combining functionality with personalized design.

The New Balance x Bukayo Saka Furon v7 ‘Seven Edition’ is a narrative of a young football prodigy’s journey and dreams. It embodies the rich history of New Balance and the personal milestones of Bukayo Saka.