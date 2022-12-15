New Balance x Harvey Elliott Furon v6+"Diamond Cuts Sharper" football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

New Balance recently collaborated with England national football team's rising star, Harvey Elliott. The dynamic duo worked together to release a diamond-inspired makeover upon the classic Furon v6+ silhouette.

This marks the duo's first collaborative shoe and Harvey's first signature boot since he signed with the Massachusetts-based label in April 2021. The New Balance x Harvey Elliott Furon v6+"Diamond Cuts Sharper" football boots were released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers earlier this year in 2022.

New Balance x Harvey Elliott Furon v6+'s name is inspired by the footballer's nickname

The 2022-released New Balance x Harvey Elliott Furon v6+"Diamond Cuts Sharper" football boots marks the duo's first collaborative signature boot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Harvey Elliott dropped his first pair of signature boots alongside New Balance, ahead of a defining year for the Liverpool midfielder and England national football team's rising star. The special-edition Furon v6+ silhouette's makeover, dubbed the "Diamond Cuts Sharper", celebrates HE67 and his extraordinary play.

The boot is crafted using striking colors and unique material which reflects the diamond's luster and clarity. The boot's name takes its inspiration from the 19-year-old player's nickname, Little Diamond.

Harvey earned his nickname after his impressive debut with the Reds at merely 16 years of age. The official press release introduces the silhouette:

"Elliott’s special edition Furon v6+, named ‘Diamond Cuts Sharper’ celebrates his extraordinary ability and has been crafted with striking colors and materials that represent the clarity, fire, and reflection of a precious stone. The inspiration is also derived from the talented teenager's nickname."

The football boots come clad in an 'ice blue / electric red' color scheme and the sole unit features a diamond sparkle effect upon the iridescent soleplate. A similar diamond hue is seen accentuated upon the NB moniker logo upon the forefoot. In an official press release, Harvey Elliott commented on the latest shoe:

“Receiving custom boots is a special feeling and the extra detail makes the boots look really unique. I’m excited to wear the boots in the big games coming up.”

The rear of the shoe and the left heel features the initials of Harvey Elliott and his shirt number. On the other hand, the right heel features a diamond design. The custom design's gemstone graphics are added across the heel alongside sparkling stars, in recognition of the Englishman's brilliance.

In terms of technical features, the football boots' uppers are constructed from adaptive and lightweight FIT weave stretch material, which comes with a lifelong shape retention. The boots come with hyper-lock tuned lacing system, which provides an ultimate locked-down feel of the feet. The collar package adds in the targeted, data-driven support zones.

Harvey Elliot, who signed the deal with the Boston, Massachusetts-based brand in April 2021, was seen sporting the "Diamond Cuts Sharper" makeover upon the Furo v6+ throughout the 22/23 season.

Harvey Elliott's first signature boots were launched in early 2022 in limited units on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers at a price of £190 (approx $235). Currently, they can be availed at reseller sites such as Footy for £140 (approx $180).

