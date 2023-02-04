New Balance x Kawhi Leonard "Kawhi III" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, the Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, is continuing its collaboration with the legendary NBA champion Kawhi Leonard to launch a brand-new sneaker silhouette. The duo has worked together since 2018, and this marks the third signature shoe of the two-time NBA champion, five-time NBA All-Star, and three-time All-NBA first-team player.

Their latest signature shoe, called the Kawhi III, was announced via the official press release on February 3, 2023. The sneaker was unveiled by Kawhi Leanord himself during the Los Angeles Clippers v/s Milwaukee Bucks game on February 2.

The Kawhi III sneaker model will debut in an "Alpha Predator" colorway. The shoes are slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on February 10, 2023, at a retail price of $160.

The upcoming New Balance x Kawhi Leonard Kawhi III "Alpha Predator" sneakers are the third signature shoes of the NBA player

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks played an exciting basketball match. However, it was Kawhi Leonard's feet which were stealing attention from the ball as he sported his brand new Kawhi III signature shoe in the latest "Alpha Predator" colorway.

The latest Kawhi III sneakers are made for basketball players who are at the peak of their power. Moreover, these shoes are made with responsive and explosive soles that are lightweight.

The third signature sneaker further brings the creativity of the basketball player to life. In an official press release, New Balance-sponsored athlete Kawhi Leonard comments on the shoes, saying:

"Working with the New Balance design team is always exciting. The KAWHI III brings new technology that allows me to take my game to the next level, and that’s super important to me and I am excited for other players to be able to experience it.”

Trent Casper, the General Manager for performance Basketball at New Balance, also states:

“Performance-led innovation and quality are in our DNA, and our basketball shoes are no exception. We worked closely with Kawhi to develop a shoe that helps enhance performance on the court and take his, and other basketball athlete’s game to the next level.”

Kawhi has an incomparable two-way game, which provides the shoe's streamlined look. The sneaker comes constructed out of a lightweight upper and inculcates a full-length FuelCell cushioning.

The debut colorway is called the "Alpha Predator," which takes its inspiration from Kawhi's dominance at the court. The FuelCell cushioning system is merged with Energy Arc, pairing carbon fiber plate geometry with strategic midsoles voids.

As the technology is making its debut in basketball shoes for the first time, these midsole of the shoe voids help in providing energy return. The upper part of the sneaker is kept minimalistic as it is constructed out of a rich synthetic material and features a seamless half-bootie. The seamless line is also added over the heels and mold with the tongue to provide a stable and locked-in fit.

One can avail the Kawhi III Alpha Predator sneakers on the official e-commerce site of New Balance, starting from February 10 at a retail price of $160.

