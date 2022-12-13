New Edition Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American R&B pop group New Edition has announced their reunion tour scheduled for next year in March. The 30-city tour will kick off in Colombia and will conclude on April 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.
It will also feature all the original members of the hip-hop group, Guy including Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, Damion Hall, and additionally Keith Sweat and Tank.
Black Promoters Collective CEO Gary Guidry said in a statement that New Edition is one of the few recording artists who have a "superior 40-year career that stands the test of time." He added that when they partnered with the group for The Culture tour, he knew that they would do a great job but noted that they were "nothing short of miraculous."
Gary continued:
“We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”
New Edition The Legacy 2023 Tour Tickets and Dates
Presale tickets for American Express cardholders will be available from December 14 at 10:00 am PT until December 15 at 11:59 pm PT. Tickets for the general public will be available from December 16 at 10 am PT. Tickets for the Legacy tour range between $59.50 and $179.50.
The Legacy 2023 Dates
- March 9: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center
- March 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
- March 12: Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- March 16: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Center
- March 17: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
- March 18: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- March 19: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- March 23: Chicago, IL – United Center
- March 24: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- March 25: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- March 26: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- March 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- March 31: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- April 1: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX – Dickies Arena
- April 6: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- April 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- April 8: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- April 9: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- April 13: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- April 14: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- April 15: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- April 16: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- April 20: New York, NY – UBS Arena
- April 22: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
- April 23: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
- April 28: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
- April 29: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena
- April 30: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
New Edition is also set to perform new music during the upcoming tour. The group’s early hits included Candy Girl, Cool It Now, and Mr. Telephone Man. It has seen various hiatuses and reunions since 1978 when the group was first formed.
In early 2017, the group received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That same year, they released a three-part docu-series titled The New Edition Story. It premiered on BET about the group’s career and personal life. Earlier in February this year, New Edition was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.