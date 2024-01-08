New Girl Season 8: Will the series ever be renewed? Possibilities explored

Fans of the beloved sitcom New Girl are always eager about a possible New Girl season 8. As of now, New Girl season 8 has not been officially renewed by Fox or any streaming platforms.

Despite this, the cast has expressed openness to the idea, and the show continues to resonate with fans, maintaining a demand that has endured years after its conclusion.

Although the show concluded its seventh season in 2018, the desire for more adventures with Jess, Nick, and the gang remains strong.

Cast comments and enthusiasm about New Girl season 8

Lamorne Morris, who portrayed Winston in the series, remains optimistic about a revival. In an interview with ScreenRant about his role in Fargo season 5, Morris expressed his willingness, stating,

"Absolutely. It's one of those shows that because of streaming, I will say, it took on new legs and a different fan base, and it will continue to resonate with fans. People will always be able to identify with the dynamic of this group of friends, and it's just funny.”

He further added,

“For me, I want to keep servicing the fans. Whenever the fans want something that if I'm available for, I'd love to. If we can do another season, that would be awesome. Jake Johnson doesn't charge that much, so he won't be too expensive. Everybody else is fair. He might be the one then you got to grease the old palms a little bit. [Laughs] But the rest of us, we're fair to our fans and to our employers.”

Zooey Deschanel , who played the iconic Jess, has also shown a desire to reunite for a possible New Girl season 8. In her podcast series Welcome To Our Show with former co-stars Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, Deschanel reminisced about the camaraderie and bond built during the show, expressing affection for her character and the series.

Despite the enthusiasm of the cast and fans for New Girl season 8, several challenges and considerations exist. New Girl season 7 provided a satisfying conclusion, with a well-received series finale that wrapped up the characters' storylines. The creators might be hesitant to revisit the show without an interesting reason and risk diminishing the impact of the finale.

New Girl: Series overview

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether and produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Fox, the American sitcom originally aired from September 20, 2011, to May 15, 2018. Combining comedy and drama, the series explores the lives of characters in their late 20s and early 30s, addressing relationship issues and career choices.

The narrative centers on Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel), a quirky teacher who moves into a Los Angeles loft with three men: Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris).

The ensemble cast also includes Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.), Jess's best friend Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone), and Cece’s friend and pharmaceutical rep, Reagan Lucas (Megan Fox). New Girl received critical acclaim and was recognized as one of the best new comedies of the 2011 fall season.

The series concluded with a seventh and final season consisting of eight episodes, airing its finale on May 15, 2018. Viewers can watch all seven seasons of New Girl on Hulu and Peacock.