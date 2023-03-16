New Nike sneaker releases in April 2023

Nike sneakers have been widely popular since their invention, and the brand has regularly worked on adding more intriguing elements to their new and upcoming silhouettes, which are not only unique in construction, but also come with improved performance.

However, the best part is that new Swoosh models are introduced every month for sneakerheads to explore and choose from. The month of March saw some exciting arrivals like the Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low and the FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron 20 NXXT.

Similarly, in April, sneakerheads will once again witness some exciting new drops, which are a mix of individual releases and collaborations with celebrities and major brands.

The Nike Ja 1 "Day 1" and four other Nike sneakers releases lined up for April 2023

1) Nike Ja 1 "Day 1"

Given that Kyrie Irving has left the American footwear brand and many players like LeBron James (LeBron 20) and Kevin Durant (KD 16 debut scheduled for 2023), are nearing the end of their professional careers, a new generation of talent is ready to step up and revitalize the brand. This is where Ja Morant comes into the picture.

For the past two years, Ja and the Swoosh label's design team have been developing a silhouette to match Morant's exponential playstyle. He is outstanding both on and off the court because of his ardent temperament and relentless passion for his family, community, and sport. The silhouette was created while keeping all of this in mind.

The Swoosh Ja 1 "Day 1" will be released in the first week of April 2023 for $110 at select retail sites and the official website of the brand.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Four Horsemen"

The "Four Horsemen" is the most significant Air Force 1 low-top shoe redesign to date. The journey of renowned athlete LeBron James inspired this colorway, and it is a tribute to James' group of close friends and partners, including Randy Mims James, Maverick Carter, and Rich Paul, all of whom comprise the titular group.

This upcoming pair pays tribute to James' early days by dressing itself in the colors of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where the player first made his name as the nation's top prospect.

The shoe features tumbled leather uppers with a consistent white background and swooshes lined with silver. The team's acronyms "LR" and "MR," as well as sewn knight chess pawns with the number "4," are carved on the heel tabs.

You can get this special edition pair of sneakers on April 7, 2023, for $140 at the official Swoosh retail site and other retailers.

3) Nike Zoom Vapor AJ3 "Racer Blue"

While Roger Federer's illustrious tennis career ended this year due to a persistent leg injury, his reputation as one of the best players ever to pick up a racket has long been undisputed.

Accordingly, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will focus his post-retirement efforts on reviving his Air Jordan offerings, beginning with the "Racer Blue" Zoom Vapor Tour Air Jordan 3.

A first look at the upcoming pair reveals a tumbled leather construction stretched across a bright, crisp white getup with laces and midsole construction. The titular "Racer Blue" hue is seen in the sock liners, eye stays, heel cup, Jumpman logo, and the heel counter's OG Nike Air branding.

The Zoom Vapor AJ3 "Racer Blue" will go for sale on April 17. It will retail for $180 at the official Swoosh retail site and other retailers.

4) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply On foot with the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High On foot with the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High ✨ https://t.co/MYERsJ1B7P

El-P and Killer Mike's newest endeavor is the Run The Jewels x SB Dunk High. These shoes, along with a Nike SB Dunk Low, will be released on Killer Mike's birthday.

Run The Jewels' loud and bold sound inspired this Nike SB Dunk High. The eye-catching sneakers have vivid Active Pink overlays of coarse pony hair, with tumbled black leather on the upper base. The Metallic Gold lace dubraes go well with the signature jeweled finish. Other noteworthy features include "Run The Jewels" eyelet flaps and a stash pocket within the tongue. Yellow accents on the outsole, pull tab, and insole complete the sneaker.

Run The Jewels x SB Dunk High is set to release on April 20, 2023, for $140 at the official Swoosh retail site and select retailers.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Washed Pink"

With the "Washed Pink" colorway releasing this summer, another women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to become the highlight of the Jordan brand's releases for Spring/Summer 2023.

The sneaker is anticipated to have a white leather upper with stonewashed pink denim overlays and a tongue following the same design cues as the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG WMNS "Denim" release. Additionally, the Wings logo is displayed in a patch on the frayed-edge denim overlays. The sneaker is finished off with a pink outsole and a white midsole.

On April 22, 2023, a limited number of retailers are expected to sell the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Washed Pink" for $180.

These are the top five sneakers being released by the swoosh label in April 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one you look forward to adding to your collection.

