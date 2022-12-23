New York Giants 22/23 merch: Where to buy, price, and more explored

New York Giants, a professional American football team is a part of the NFL and is based in the New York metropolitan area. They are a club member of the league's National Football Conference East division. Now, as the Super Bowl approaches, fans are excited to support their favorite team from all over the world wearing themed-items.

New York Giants are sponsored by the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike. The duo wanted to celebrate the upcoming and ongoing season and they unveiled multiple items such as caps, jerseys, shirts, hoodies, and caps.

The merch can be availed in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes, which can be availed custom to a single player, previous players, and for general audiences.

For the iconic team such as New York Giants, official merch of jerseys and shorts alongside themed-gifting items can be availed via multiple sites such as Nike, NFL shop, Giants shop, and select retailers.

More about the New York Giants-themed items, which can be availed before the 2023 Super Bowl LVII

The Giant's organization have formed an excellent reputation in the NFL world. According to the Five Thirty-Eight statistics, the team has an 86% chance of making the playoffs and ranks 13 overall. Their next game is scheduled to take place on January 1 after playing against Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

As we are into the home stretch of the NFL season, the list of NY Giants-themed items can be an excellent gift for fans to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. These include:

Air Zoom Pegasus 39 x NFL New York Giants road running shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $140 via Nike. Nike Offcourt x NFL New York Giants slides, which can be availed at a retail price of $40 via Nike. Vapor Untouchable (Lawrence Taylor) limited football jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $160 via Nike. Dri-FIT Exceed women's t-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $35 via Nike. Team Athletic men's t-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $35 via Nike. Dri-FIT Vintage Chevron Coach UV men's top, which can be availed at a retail price of $55 via Nike. Dri-FIT Primary Lockup men's shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $60 via Nike. Athletic Fashion men's long-sleeve t-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $55 via Nike. Dri-FIT Fashion men's polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $65 via Nike. Men's game football jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $130 via Nike.

Since 1949, the Giants have adopted white road jerseys, blue helmets, and royal blue / red home jerseys. The team's uniforms and themed merch are all accented by red, blue, or a combination of both colors.

The uniformed pants, on the other hand, has always been alternated in minimalistic white or grey combinations with blue and red striping, in exception to the 1970-released blue road versions.

The team uses "NY" lettering as branding over all their merch. Other than the aforementioned pieces, fans can also head to official NFL shop, and New York Giants shop to avail more items.

