"10 Guy" revealed: Man behind 2010 meme shares true identity ahead of NFT release, fans want his video to clock 10 million views

The man behind the iconic "10 Guy" meme, Connor Sinclair, has finally revealed his true identity online. It seems the internet personality decided to come out of the shadows to make an important announcement regarding his original meme's upcoming NFT release.

The unexpected reveal of "10 Guy" has gone unnoticed on social media so far, although he has been on the platform since April.

The individual is currently active on Twitter under the handle @10GuyOfficial. Connor's timeline is filled with tweets on stories related to meme turned NFTs.

Connor "10 guy" Sinclair confirms NFT release of original meme

On May 7th, Connor released a video titled "10 Guy REVEALED!?!?," which shows him appearing on camera and introducing himself to the world. He later revealed it'd been a decade since his meme went viral, stating:

"It's been ten years of 10 guy, a decade of being a meme online. I thought now would be a perfect time to come forward and maybe give you a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at the man behind the meme. After all, I wouldn't be doing this at all if it wasn't for the internet sharing everything, so I thought it would be a great thing to do."

For the uninitiated, "10 Guy," aka "Really High Guy" and "Stoner Stanley," is an image featuring a young man who seems to be under substance influence. The meme first surfaced in 2011, and captions on the image usually portray common behaviors of a person under the influence.

Over the years, an innumerable number of "10 guy" images with funny captions have continued to be shared online.

Though the "10 Guy" meme has made its way through various online communities, in reality, the internet still hasn't woken up to Connor's revelation as the "Stoner Stanley" icon.

However, going through Connor's YouTube video comments, it's clear that the star's rise to fame is days away from him. One fan, in particular, has already suggested that the video will reach over 1 million views.

10 Guy also confirmed the NFT release of the original meme (Image via Twitter)

Another user proudly commented, "Here before 10 million views (2 views right now)". Readers can check out the video below.

The internet sensation recently spoke to KnowYourMeme and discussed why he didn't indulge in profiting from his meme in the past.

"Honestly, I never thought it would have the staying power it does. I've had plenty of offers for promotions, from board games to a snack food brand. I've never gone through with them because I didn't think people would care, and it felt a bit disingenuous? The meme belongs to everyone who shared it, liked it, etc. I just happen to be the guy with the sweaty face and the glazed expression which went viral. But now feels like a good time to do it, as you said, a decade, ten years of 10 guy. It just felt right. Of course, the hype around NFTs is a large part of that, but the timing just felt perfect."

Connor has confirmed on social media that the original 10 Guy meme NFT will go live shortly.

In another tweet, the "10 Guy" icon revealed he had gotten on "Foundation," an app touted as the new creative economy where artists can sell their art creations as NFTs.

In April, Zoe "Disaster Girl" Roth made a startling announcement after selling her original meme for over $500,000. So far, other memes such as Nyan Cat and Grumpy Cat have also joined the list of six-digit valuations.

Similar to memes such as Overly Attached Girlfriend, the 10 guy meme played a pivotal role in the rise of hilarious internet-based images.

It remains to be seen if "Really High Guy" can also join the list of NFTs sold under or close to half a million dollars.