"10 yrs age gap": Netizens debate as Jang Dong-yoon & Shin Eun-soo reported to star in the upcoming drama 'Secret Memoirs Of The Suseong Palace'

On January 18, rumours circulated that Jang Dong-yoon of Like Flowers in Sand and Shin Eun-soo of Twinkling Watermelon will be starring in the forthcoming historical romance, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace. The narrative centers on a courtesan writer and her audience, the royal prince. However, the alleged star cast did not go down well with the netizens due to the striking age gap between the two protagonists.

Jang Dong-yoon, who is a 31-year-old South Korean actor is reported to star opposite 21-year-old Shin Eun-soo in the upcoming period drama. This has caused a heated discussion online as netizens shared mixed reviews regarding the lead pair. However, nothing has been set in stone yet regarding the main leads of the upcoming K-drama.

Nevertheless, K-drama fans and enthusiasts took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure vehemently on the topic.

"31 and 21 age gap is insane": Netizens express mixed reactions to Jang Dong-yoon and Shin Eun-soo to star opposite one another in a drama

Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace is a forthcoming historical romance that fans have been anticipating with great anticipation. According to recent sources, the main actors in this highly anticipated K-drama are expected to be Jang Dong-yoon and Shin Eun-soo.

Jang Dong-yoon was previously seen in popular series like Tale of Nokdu and Daily Dose of Sunshine. Meanwhile, Summer Strike, Twinkling Watermelon, and other well-known programs have featured Shin Eun-soo as its lead.

His acting career started in 2016 with the film Women at a Game Company. Following that, he gained widespread recognition for his remarkable roles in several dramas, including Joseon Exorcist and Search.

In addition to his ongoing hit show, Like Flowers in Sand, Jang Dong-yoon has collaborated on important initiatives including Daily Dose of Sunshine opposite Park Bo-young, which highlights compassion for oneself and mental wellness.

Meanwhile, Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned and The Legend of the Blue Sea were Shin Eun-soo's film debuts in 2016. In addition, Summer Strike, Bad Papa, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and other pieces are among her well-known compositions.

Her most popular performance was in the critically acclaimed film Twinkling Watermelon where she played one of the four lead characters and pulled off the role of a deaf and mute high school student astoundingly well.

Evidently, the age gap has left several netizens perturbed as they expressed their thoughts intensely on Twitter (now X) while some fans came in defense stating that Eun-soo is of "legal age" since the actress is already a 21-year-old adult.

There is currently no official release date set for the upcoming drama Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace. Furthermore, while the script of the drama is practically complete, the final cast selection is still in progress for which Jang Dong-yoon and Shin Eun-soo are being considered. It is anticipated that the drama's production will begin in early 2024.

In the meanwhile, Jang Dong-yoon and Lee Joo-myung's ongoing drama Like Flowers in Sand was released on December 20, 2023. A ssireum player is at the center of this romantic sports drama. The drama's title refers to a type of traditional Korean wrestling known as "ssireum," which is held in a sand-covered wrestling ring. It is available on Netflix for worldwide streaming.