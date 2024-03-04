90 Day Fiancé: What Devin said about anxiety, binge drinking, and weight gain due to TLC show

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week. Sunday's segment, a reunion special called The Couples Tell All, featured the entire cast, including Devin and Nick.

In season 10, Nick made his way to America, awaiting his K-1 Visa so he could get married to his partner, Devin. However, his behavior towards her was concerning in her parents' eyes.

The reunion special saw a major change in Devin, who looked like she dropped a lot of weight. Fans were concerned that it had something to do with Nick's special nickname for her. As revealed during 90 Day Fiancé's latest episode, the season 10 cast member said that despite the weight loss, her partner still called her "piggy."

The female cast member, who will be seen opening up about her weight loss next week during part 2, took to social media in October 2023 to acknowledge the comments made about her appearance and weight.

"I know I look very different than the photos and videos shown of me before. These were filmed at the end and I had put on a lot of weight from binge drinking/eating trying to cope with the anxiety of shooting the show," she wrote.

Devin added at the time that she had lost 25-30 pounds since filming wrapped.

"I know I look very different": What 90 Day Fiancé star Devin Hoofman wrote in her Instagram post

In her Instagram post on October 31, 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member, Devin Hoofman, opened up about having a Temporomandibular joint (disorder) i.e. TMJ, which is a joint that serves as a sliding hinge and connects one's jawline to the skull, according to Mayo Clinic.

In the post, Devin stated that she has had chronic jaw tension since childhood, which worsened as she grew up. She added that she was taking injections for it while she was in Australia, but had stopped when she returned to America.

"I have recently within the last couple of months started getting them again after seeing my face and how big it had gotten and how much pain I was in."

She also mentioned how she generally spoke in a "relaxed" and deep voice, but the circumstances during filming amplified this. She recalled how she was filming after a full day of work, and was thus exhausted, thereby leading to her "slow" way of speaking.

The 90 Day Fiancé star concluded by noting that it was unfortunate that she was filming for national television when she felt and looked her "lowest."

Nick called Devin "piggy" due to her weight

In a season 10 episode, Nick and Devin spent the day with Devin's family. During lunch, when the cast member's family asked her boyfriend how South Koreans felt about Americans, he said:

"Greesy food and being fat."

The comments didn't sit well with the family, prompting Nick to say that he didn't feel the same way, but Devin cut him off and noted that he did. Devin's father chimed in and stated that people were lazy and that getting fast food was easier. When Devin asked Nick how she felt about that, he said that she was lazy and ate fast food every day for lunch. He then patted her stomach and asked her what it was.

The 90 Day Fiancé star's father expressed his displeasure about Nick's comments about her body and stated that he didn't want her to be bothered by them. Later, in a confessional, Devin stated that the nickname was a long battle that she had given up on.

During the reunion special, when Shaun Robinson asked Devin whether her decision to lose weight was a result of Nick's comments, the cast member hesitated. Nick told the cameras ahead of the sit down that he was prepared to defend himself from others criticizing him.

"I don't listen to losers trying to come at me. I don't listen to them."

Tune in next week to see what Devin has to say about her weight loss journey on 90 Day Fiancé season 10 The Couples Tell All on TLC.