"95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy": Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden claim erupts as cupcake photo surfaces amid 2024 race 

Pop icon Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2020 election. Now, in the wake of the 2024 election, speculations are high on whether Swift is going to back Biden for his re-election.

Conservatives including former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, and Fox News anchor Jesse Watters have all talked about the possibility of Taylor Swift promoting Joe Biden once again.

Social media users are anticipating Swift's support in the 2024 election as a result of the resurfacing of the photo of her posing with cupcakes that read "Biden Harris 2020."

In this regard, an X user with the handle @akafacehots even claimed recently, “I saw Taylor Swift endorsed Biden. Not very surprising since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy.”

Exploring Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden claim

Taylor Swift has so far not made her loyalty clear regarding the 2024 presidential race, giving rise to all kinds of speculations, especially among conservatives. The claims have reached new heights recently, especially ahead of the Super Bowl, in which Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be playing and the Lover singer is expected to turn up.

For instance, Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently endorsing Donald Trump in the upcoming election took to X and wondered whether an “artificially culturally propped-up couple” will choose sides with Joe Biden’s re-election campaign following the Super Bowl. He even suggested that the NFL tournament’s result might be manipulated to support the Democrats while adding how he was making “just some wild speculation.”

Likewise, on January 29, Alina Habba reposted a post on her Instagram Story that compared her to Swift.

“Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?” the post read.

Meanwhile, Jesse Watters even launched a theory of his own claiming Swift was a “psyop” (political asset) for the Biden administration, earlier this month, during a live broadcast.

Recently, Donald Trump’s National Press Secretary for the 2024 presidential race Karoline Leavitt also took to X to share, “No endorsement can save Joe Biden from the fact that he is the worst, most corrupt President in history. Not even Taylor Swift’s.”

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Jason Miller told CNBC that Biden “might be counting on” Swift “to save him,” but voters are saying, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“If Swift endorses Biden, that is proof that she doesn’t care about the well-being of her fans”: Internet has mixed reactions to Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden's claim

While Taylor Swift continues to maintain her silence on the 2024 election, the claim has arisen that Biden’s campaign wants her to re-endorse him, following the success of 2020. In the wake of this, here are some of the diverse comments and reactions from X:

Notably, in 2020, the Blank Space singer endorsed Joe Biden stating she would “proudly vote” for him, as “under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

In September 2023, the Time Magazine Person of the Year 2023 encouraged her followers to register to vote. As a result, over 35,000 people actively registered to vote on Vote.org.

As per Newsweek’s research, 18 percent of voters are “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate if they are endorsed by Swift. Business Insider, however, reported that Biden’s official campaign page on X recently urged the masses not to drag in the multiple-time Grammy winner’s name with them.