On January 26, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea uploaded the behind-the-scenes footage of BTS' V's photoshoot for the aforementioned outlet. The Love Me Again singer is set to grace the cover of the outlet's upcoming February edition.

Recently, three latest stunning covers featuring Kim Taehyung were shared by the aforementioned outlet for the celebration of the Year of the Dragon. The cover pictures radiated the vibes of an anime character and a dragon.

Meanwhile, fans quickly discovered that Kim Taehyung filmed his Harper's Bazaar Korea shoot on Silmido Island, an uninhabited island in the Yellow Sea, off the west coast of South Korea, during freezing winter conditions. As soon as the fans learned that the Love Me Again singer did the photoshoot to make his fans ecstatic, they were both emotional and elated.

One user tweeted:

"He is so precious": Fans praise BTS' V as he completed the photoshoot in freezing weather and even caught a cold

In the behind-the-scenes footage for Harper's Bazaar Korea, Kim Taehyung was spotted filming for the upcoming February issue on a beach in the middle of winter, experiencing freezing weather. He was seen filming shirtless for the outlet, striking different poses and appeared to be enjoying the process.

Soon, fans discovered how BTS' V completed his filming on Silmido Island, an uninhabited island in the Yellow Sea off the west coast of South Korea, in the middle of winter. Fans also learned that after shooting in freezing weather, he caught a severe cold.

The island holds historical significance as it was used as a training ground for Unit 684, a South Korean military detachment for the mission to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. The operation was carried out in response to the assassination attempt against President Park Chung-hee.

As soon as fans learned that BTS' V caught a severe cold while preparing advance content for them, they expressed concern on social media lavishing praise on the idol. They were emotionally touched by BTS' V's care for them and continued to shower praise on the idol. Fans were shocked to discover BTS' V doing a spread for Harper’s Bazaar at Silmido:

The Love Me Again singer also left a thoughtful message for the fans in the video. He stated:

"BAZAAR V. Hello there. I'm V of BTS. My concept for today is blue. We're shooting on the beach in the middle of winter. I actually love having long hair. I wanted to have long hair, and I love that I got this opportunity to get long hair."

The idol continued:

"Look at this. Look at this mood. I'm here to take a really cool photoshoot. By the time this video is out, I'll be serving in the military. I prepared beautiful photoshoots for ARMY, so please check them out. This is a February issue, so merry 2024, This was V."

BTS' V is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

