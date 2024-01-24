"He's a legend, he's the moment": Fans react to Harper's Bazaar Korea’s virtual tour guide of BTS' V billboards & banners displayed all over the city

BTS member V has been in the headlines for his anime-like visuals since Harper's Bazaar Korea announced the singer as the face of the February issue. On January 24, the magazine shared a virtual tour guide video on its social media, revealing the cover image for the February edition, which was selected based on fans' votes.

The video began with a question searching the whereabouts of the Layover singer, "Where is V?". This further revealed multiple huge billboards and 10-story banners displayed in Dosan-daero and Hakdong-ro in Seoul.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement, looking at the ethereal visuals of the Love Me Again singer. One of the users on X expressed their praise for the idol.

Expand Tweet

"GLOBAL DOMINATION": Fans lavish praise on V after the release of Harper's Bazaar Korea’s tour guide video of the BTS member's billboard and banners in Seoul

As the global ambassador of the French luxury house, Kim Taehyung donned Celine for Harper's Bazaar Korea's upcoming magazine cover. The popular magazine conducted a 6-day poll with three pictures to select the best representative image for the cover page of the February 2024 issue.

Fans of the Slow Dancing singer participated on social media platforms like Instagram and X. Following the results, an enchanting photo of BTS' Kim Taehyung in silver gray hair with the blue sea in the background was picked.

On January 24, the magazine dropped a video named "Taehyung Road" on its social media platform, showing billboards and a 10-story banner featuring V located in Dosan-daero and Hakdong-ro in Seoul.

This led to a massive wave of reactions on the X as fans were elated after watching his photos across the capital city of South Korea. Many international fans expressed their envy as only Korean fans can visit the location where the billboards and banners are situated. Furthermore, they appreciated the makers of the virtual tour guide film for showcasing Kim Taehyung's visuals so well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harper's Bazaar Korea's cover image featuring the Winter Bear singer sold out in various online and offline stores within 24 hours of its announcement.

Previously, Kim Taehyung demonstrated his enormous following in South Korea by topping the bestseller magazine cover charts on seven widely recognized e-commerce websites before its launch. The Seven charts V's cover dominated include Aladin, Yes24, Ktown4u, Kyobo Book, Gmarket, Rakuten Japan, and Qoo10 Japan.

BTS’ V's military service

On January 16, BTS members V and RM concluded their five-week basic military training at Nonsan Training Centre. As the singer has decided to join the Special Duty Team, he would be receiving an additional three-week training at the Army General Administration.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here